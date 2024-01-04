Example rules

Log requests with an uploaded content object

This custom rule example logs all requests with at least one uploaded content object:

Expression: cf.waf.content_scan.has_obj

Action: Log

Block requests to URI path with a malicious content object

This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at /upload.php that contain at least one uploaded content object considered malicious:

Expression: cf.waf.content_scan.has_malicious_obj and http.request.uri.path eq "/upload.php"

Action: Block

Block requests with non-PDF file uploads

This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at /upload with uploaded content objects that are not PDF files:

Expression: any(cf.waf.content_scan.obj_types[*] != "application/pdf") and http.request.uri.path eq "/upload"

Action: Block

Block requests with uploaded files over 500 KB

This custom rule example blocks requests addressed at /upload with uploaded content objects over 500 KB in size:

Expression: any(cf.waf.content_scan.obj_sizes[*] > 500000) and http.request.uri.path eq "/upload"

Action: Block

Block requests with uploaded files over the content scanning limit (15 MB)

This custom rule example blocks requests with uploaded content objects over 15 MB in size (the current content scanning limit):

Expression: any(cf.waf.content_scan.obj_sizes[*] >= 15000000)

Action: Block