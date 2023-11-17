Security Analytics Beta

Security Analytics displays information about all incoming HTTP requests for your domain, including requests not handled by Cloudflare security products. Available to customers on Business and Enterprise plans.

Use the Security Analytics dashboard to:

View the traffic distribution for your domain.

Understand which traffic is being mitigated by Cloudflare security products, and where non-mitigated traffic is being served from (Cloudflare global network or origin server).

Analyze suspicious traffic and create tailored WAF custom rules based on applied filters.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s security scores ( attack score bot score , uploaded content scanning results) with real data.

Find an appropriate rate limit for incoming traffic.

If you need to modify existing security-related rules you already configured, consider also using the Security Events dashboard. This dashboard displays information about requests affected by Cloudflare security products.

To use Security Analytics:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to the account or zone dashboard: For the zone dashboard, select your domain and go to Security > Analytics .

> . For the account dashboard, go to Security Center > Security Analytics.

​​ Adjusting displayed data

​​ Apply filters

Adjust the scope of analytics by manually entering filter conditions. You can also select Filter or Exclude to filter by a field value. These buttons appear when you hover the analytics data legend. Alternatively, apply several filters at once from the Insights section, which shows statistics for commonly used filters when doing security analyses.

To manually add a filter:

Select Add filter. Select a field, an operator, and a value. For example, to filter events by source IP address, select the Source IP field, select the equals operator, and enter the IP address. Select Apply.

Take the following into account when entering filter values:

Do not add quotes around values.

Do not enter the AS prefix when entering ASN numbers. For example, enter 1423 instead of AS1423 .

prefix when entering ASN numbers. For example, enter instead of . Wildcards are not supported.

​​ Select time frame

Select the time frame you wish to analyze from the Previous 24 hours drop-down list.

​​ Create custom rule from current filters

To create a custom rule with an expression based on the filters you applied in Security Analytics, select Create custom rule above the main chart.

​​ Main dashboard areas

​​ Top statistics

This section presents top statistics about incoming requests highlighting relevant properties commonly used when performing a security analysis.

You can filter or exclude some of the top values by selecting Filter or Exclude next to each value.

To display additional top statistics, select More top statistics. Cloudflare calculates the top statistics from a sample of requests in the selected time frame. To know the applied sampling rate, hover the icon next to the name of a top statistic.

The provided insights show statistics for commonly used filters when doing security analyses, without immediately applying these filters to the displayed data.

If you find a high value in one or more insights, this can mean that there is a set of suspicious requests that you should investigate. Additionally, these insights are a good starting point for applying a first set of filters to the dashboard.

To apply the filters for an insight to the data displayed in the Security Analytics dashboard, select Filter next to the insight.

The Attack analysis, Bot analysis, and Uploaded content analysis sections display statistics related to WAF attack scores, bot scores, and WAF content scanning scores of incoming requests for the selected time frame.

You can examine different traffic segments according to the current metric (attack, bot, or content scanning). To apply score filters for different segments, select the buttons below the traffic chart. For example, select Likely attack under Attack analysis to filter requests that are likely an attack (requests with WAF attack score values between 21 and 50).

Additionally, you can use the slider tool below the chart to filter incoming requests according to the current metric. This allows you to filter traffic groups outside the predefined segments.

​​ Main chart

The main chart displays the following data for the selected time frame, according to the selected tab:

HTTP requests : Traffic mitigated by the Cloudflare security platform, served by Cloudflare, and served by the origin server, according to the following classification: Mitigated by WAF : Requests blocked or challenged by Cloudflare’s application security products such as the WAF and HTTP DDoS protection. It does not include requests that had the following actions applied: Log, Skip, and Allow. Served by Cloudflare : Requests served by the Cloudflare global network such as cached content and redirects. Served by origin : Requests served by your origin server.

Attack analysis : WAF attack score analysis of incoming requests, classifying them as Clean, Likely clean, Likely attack, or Attack.

Bot analysis : Bot score analysis of incoming requests, classifying them as Automated, Likely automated, or Likely human.

Rate limit analysis: displays data on the request rate for traffic matching the selected filters and time period. Use this tab to find an appropriate rate limit for incoming traffic matching the applied filters.

​​ Sampled logs

This section contains detailed log information for individual (sampled) requests in the selected time frame.

The displayed information includes:

Mitigation action applied to the request

Cache status

Status code returned by the origin server to Cloudflare (in case of a cache miss)

Status code returned by Cloudflare to the client

Security scores for the request (attack, bot, uploaded content scanning)

Request properties

​​ Final remarks