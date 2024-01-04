Common API calls

Required API token permissions
The API token used in API requests to manage WAF content scanning and custom scan expressions must have one of the following permissions:
- Zone WAF Edit
- Account WAF Edit
The following API examples cover basic operations such as enabling and disabling WAF content scanning.
Enable WAF content scanning
To enable content scanning, use a
POST request similar to the following:
Disable WAF content scanning
To disable content scanning, use a
POST request similar to the following:
Get WAF content scanning status
To obtain the current status of the content scanning feature, use a
GET request similar to the following:
Custom expression operations
The following API examples cover operations on custom scan expressions for content scanning.
Get existing custom scan expressions
To get a list of existing custom scan expressions, use a
GET request similar to the following:
Add a custom scan expression
Use a
POST request similar to the following:
Delete a custom scan expression
Use a
DELETE request similar to the following: