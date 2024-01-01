 Skip to content
Set up your security.txt file

To manage your security.txt file via the Cloudflare dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > Settings > Enable Security.txt.

From here, you can create and manage your security.txt file to provide the security research team with a standardized way to report vulnerabilities.

Fill in the following information:

  • (Required) Contact: You can enter one of the following to contact you about security issues:

    • An email address: The email address must start with mailto:.
    • A phone number: The phone number must start with tel:.
    • A URL link: The URL link must start with https://.

    Select Add more to add multiple contacts.

  • (Required) Expires at: Enter the expiration date and time of the security.txt file.

  • Encryption: A link to a key which security researchers can use to communicate with you.

  • Acknowledgements: A link to your acknowledgements page.

  • Canonical: Links to your security.txt file.

  • Hiring: A link to your security-related job openings.

  • Policy: A link to a policy describing what security researchers should do when searching for or reporting security issues.

  • Preferred languages: A list of language codes that your security team speaks.

Once you have entered the necessary information, select Save.

To edit your security.txt file, select Security > Settings > Edit Security.txt.

To download your security.txt file, select Security > Settings > Download Security.txt.

To delete your security.txt file, select Security > Settings > Delete Security.txt.

