Set up your security.txt file

To manage your security.txt ↗ file via the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , select your account and domain. Go to Security > Settings > Enable Security.txt.

From here, you can create and manage your security.txt file to provide the security research team with a standardized way to report vulnerabilities.

Fill in the following information:

(Required) Contact : You can enter one of the following to contact you about security issues: An email address: The email address must start with mailto: . A phone number: The phone number must start with tel: . A URL link: The URL link must start with https:// . Select Add more to add multiple contacts.

(Required) Expires at : Enter the expiration date and time of the security.txt file.

Encryption : A link to a key which security researchers can use to communicate with you.

Acknowledgements : A link to your acknowledgements page.

Canonical : Links to your security.txt file.

Hiring : A link to your security-related job openings.

Policy : A link to a policy describing what security researchers should do when searching for or reporting security issues.

Preferred languages: A list of language codes that your security team speaks.

Once you have entered the necessary information, select Save.

To edit your security.txt file, select Security > Settings > Edit Security.txt.

To download your security.txt file, select Security > Settings > Download Security.txt.

To delete your security.txt file, select Security > Settings > Delete Security.txt.