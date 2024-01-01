Set up your security.txt file
To manage your security.txt ↗ file via the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Settings > Enable Security.txt.
From here, you can create and manage your
security.txt file to provide the security research team with a standardized way to report vulnerabilities.
Fill in the following information:
-
(Required) Contact: You can enter one of the following to contact you about security issues:
- An email address: The email address must start with
mailto:.
- A phone number: The phone number must start with
tel:.
- A URL link: The URL link must start with
https://.
Select Add more to add multiple contacts.
- An email address: The email address must start with
-
(Required) Expires at: Enter the expiration date and time of the
security.txtfile.
-
Encryption: A link to a key which security researchers can use to communicate with you.
-
Acknowledgements: A link to your acknowledgements page.
-
Canonical: Links to your
security.txtfile.
-
Hiring: A link to your security-related job openings.
-
Policy: A link to a policy describing what security researchers should do when searching for or reporting security issues.
-
Preferred languages: A list of language codes that your security team speaks.
Once you have entered the necessary information, select Save.
To edit your security.txt file, select Security > Settings > Edit Security.txt.
To download your security.txt file, select Security > Settings > Download Security.txt.
To delete your security.txt file, select Security > Settings > Delete Security.txt.