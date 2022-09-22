WAF phases
The Web Application Firewall provides the following phases where you can create rulesets and rules:
http_request_firewall_custom
http_ratelimit
http_request_firewall_managed
These phases exist both at the account level and at the zone level. Considering the available phases and the two different levels, rules will be evaluated in the following order:
|WAF feature
|Scope
|Phase
|Ruleset kind
|Location in the dashboard
|Custom rulesets
|Account
http_request_firewall_custom
custom (create)
root (deploy)
|Account Home > Application Security > WAF > Custom rulesets
|Custom rules
|Zone
http_request_firewall_custom
zone
|Your zone > Security > WAF > Custom rules
|Rate limiting rules
|Account
http_ratelimit
root
|N/A
|Rate limiting rules
|Zone
http_ratelimit
zone
|Your zone > Security > WAF > Rate limiting rules
|WAF Managed Rulesets
|Account
http_request_firewall_managed
root
|Account Home > Application Security > WAF > Managed rulesets
|WAF Managed Rulesets
|Zone
http_request_firewall_managed
zone
|Your zone > Security > WAF > Managed rules
To learn more about phases, refer to Phases in the Ruleset Engine documentation.