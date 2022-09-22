WAF phases

The Web Application Firewall provides the following phases where you can create rulesets and rules:

http_request_firewall_custom

http_ratelimit

http_request_firewall_managed

These phases exist both at the account level and at the zone level. Considering the available phases and the two different levels, rules will be evaluated in the following order:

WAF feature Scope Phase Ruleset kind Location in the dashboard Custom rulesets

Account http_request_firewall_custom custom (create)

root (deploy) Account Home > Application Security > WAF > Custom rulesets Custom rules Zone http_request_firewall_custom zone Your zone > Security > WAF > Custom rules Rate limiting rules Account http_ratelimit root N/A Rate limiting rules Zone http_ratelimit zone Your zone > Security > WAF > Rate limiting rules WAF Managed Rulesets Account http_request_firewall_managed root Account Home > Application Security > WAF > Managed rulesets WAF Managed Rulesets Zone http_request_firewall_managed zone Your zone > Security > WAF > Managed rules

To learn more about phases, refer to Phases in the Ruleset Engine documentation.