WAF phases

The Web Application Firewall provides the following phases where you can create rulesets and rules:
http_request_firewall_custom
http_ratelimit
http_request_firewall_managed
These phases exist both at the account level and at the zone level. Considering the available phases and the two different levels, rules will be evaluated in the following order:
|Security feature
|Scope
|Phase
|Ruleset kind
|Location in the dashboard
|Custom rulesets
|Account
|
http_request_firewall_custom
|
custom (create)
root (deploy)
|Go to WAF ↗ > Custom rulesets tab
|Custom rules
|Zone
|
http_request_firewall_custom
|
zone
|Go to Security rules ↗
|Rate limiting rulesets
|Account
|
http_ratelimit
|
root
|Go to WAF ↗ > Rate limiting rulesets tab
|Rate limiting rules
|Zone
|
http_ratelimit
|
zone
|Go to Security rules ↗
|Managed rulesets
|Account
|
http_request_firewall_managed
|
root
|Go to WAF ↗ > Managed rulesets tab
|Managed rules
|Zone
|
http_request_firewall_managed
|
zone
|Go to Security rules ↗
To learn more about phases, refer to Phases in the Ruleset Engine documentation.