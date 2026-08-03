WAF phases

The Web Application Firewall provides the following phases where you can create rulesets and rules:

http_request_firewall_custom

http_ratelimit

http_request_firewall_managed

These phases exist both at the account level and at the zone level. Considering the available phases and the two different levels, rules will be evaluated in the following order:

To learn more about phases, refer to Phases in the Ruleset Engine documentation.