Issues sharing to Facebook

Cloudflare does not block or challenge requests from Facebook by default. However, a post of a website to Facebook returns an Attention Required error in the following situations:

You have globally set the security level to I’m Under Attack.

to I’m Under Attack. There is a configuration rule or page rule setting the security level to I’m Under Attack.

or setting the security level to I’m Under Attack. There is a custom rule with a challenge or block action that includes a Facebook IP address.

A country challenge can block a Facebook IP address. Facebook is known to crawl from both the US and Ireland.

To resolve issues sharing to Facebook, do one of the following:

Remove the corresponding IP, ASN, or country custom rule that challenges or blocks Facebook IPs.

Create a skip rule for ASNs AS32934 and AS63293 (use the Skip action and configure the rule to skip Security Level ).

for and (use the Skip action and configure the rule to skip ). Review existing configuration rules and page rules and make sure they are not affecting requests from Facebook IPs.

If you experience issues with Facebook sharing, you can re-scrape pages via the Fetch New Scrape Information option on Facebook’s Object Debugger. Facebook provides an API External link icon Open external link to help update a large number of resources.

If you continue to have issues, you can contact Cloudflare Support with the URLs of your website that cannot share to Facebook, and confirming that you have re-scraped the URLs.