 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

2025-01-13

RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Rulesets ...f49e5840 100704Cleo Harmony - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55956, CVE:CVE-2024-55953LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Rulesets ...a6d43bc2 100705Sentry - SSRFLogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Rulesets ...ce6311bb 100706Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53677LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Rulesets ...2233da1f 100707FortiWLM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48782, CVE:CVE-2023-34993, CVE:CVE-2023-34990LogBlockNew Detection
Cloudflare Managed Rulesets ...e31d972a 100007C_BETACommand Injection - Common Attack CommandsDisabled