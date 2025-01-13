2025-01-13
|Ruleset
|Rule ID
|Legacy Rule ID
|Description
|Previous Action
|New Action
|Comments
|Cloudflare Managed Rulesets
...f49e5840
|100704
|Cleo Harmony - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2024-55956, CVE:CVE-2024-55953
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Rulesets
...a6d43bc2
|100705
|Sentry - SSRF
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Rulesets
...ce6311bb
|100706
|Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-53677
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Rulesets
...2233da1f
|100707
|FortiWLM - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2023-48782, CVE:CVE-2023-34993, CVE:CVE-2023-34990
|Log
|Block
|New Detection
|Cloudflare Managed Rulesets
...e31d972a
|100007C_BETA
|Command Injection - Common Attack Commands
|Disabled