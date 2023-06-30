Handle false positives
If you encounter a false positive caused by a managed rule, do one of the following:
Add a WAF exception: WAF exceptions allow you to skip the execution of WAF managed rulesets or some of their rules for certain requests.
Adjust the OWASP managed ruleset: A request blocked by rule with ID
949110: Inbound Anomaly Score Exceededrefers to the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset. To resolve the issue, configure the OWASP managed ruleset.
Disable the corresponding managed rule(s): Create an override to disable specific rules. This may avoid false positives, but you will also reduce the overall site security. Refer to the dashboard instructions on configuring a managed ruleset, or to the API instructions on creating an override.
Additional recommendations
If one specific rule causes false positives, disable that specific rule and not the entire ruleset.
For false positives with the administrator area of your website, add a WAF exception disabling a managed rule for the admin section of your site resources. You can use an expression similar to the following:
http.host eq "example.com" and starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/admin")