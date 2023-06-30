Handle false positives

If you encounter a false positive caused by a managed rule, do one of the following:

Add a WAF exception: WAF exceptions allow you to skip the execution of WAF managed rulesets or some of their rules for certain requests.

Adjust the OWASP managed ruleset: A request blocked by rule with ID ...843b323c and description 949110: Inbound Anomaly Score Exceeded refers to the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset. To resolve the issue, configure the OWASP managed ruleset.