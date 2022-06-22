An IP Access rule can perform one of the following actions:

Block: Prevents a visitor from visiting your site.

Allow: Excludes visitors from all security checks, including Browser Integrity Check External link icon Open external link , I’m Under Attack Mode External link icon Open external link , and the WAF. Use this option when a trusted visitor is being blocked by Cloudflare’s default security features. The Allow action takes precedence over the Block action. Note that allowing a given country code will not bypass the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) .

Managed Challenge: Depending on the characteristics of a request, Cloudflare will dynamically choose the appropriate type of challenge from a list of possible actions. For more information, refer to Understanding Cloudflare Captchas, Managed Challenge, and Challenge Passage External link icon Open external link .

JavaScript Challenge: Presents the I’m Under Attack Mode External link icon Open external link interstitial page to visitors. The visitor or client must support JavaScript. Useful for blocking DDoS attacks with minimal impact to legitimate visitors.