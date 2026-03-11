 Skip to content
AI Security for Apps fields

When enabled, AI Security for Apps populates the following fields:

FieldDescription
LLM PII detected
cf.llm.prompt.pii_detected
Boolean		Indicates whether any personally identifiable information (PII) has been detected in the LLM prompt included in the request.
LLM PII categories
cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories
Array<String>		Array of string values with the personally identifiable information (PII) categories found in the LLM prompt included in the request.
Category list
LLM Content detected
cf.llm.prompt.detected
Boolean 		Indicates whether Cloudflare detected an LLM prompt in the incoming request.
LLM Unsafe topic detected
cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_detected
Boolean		Indicates whether the incoming request includes any unsafe topic category in the LLM prompt.
LLM Unsafe topic categories
cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_categories
Array<String>		Array of string values with the type of unsafe topics detected in the LLM prompt.
Category list
LLM Injection score
cf.llm.prompt.injection_score
Number		A score from 1–99 that represents the likelihood that the LLM prompt in the request is trying to perform a prompt injection attack. Lower scores indicate higher risk.
LLM Token count
cf.llm.prompt.token_count
Number		An estimated token count for the LLM prompt in the request. Refer to Token counting for details.
LLM Custom topic categories
cf.llm.prompt.custom_topic_categories
Map<Number>		A map of custom topic labels to relevance scores (1–99). Lower scores indicate the prompt is more relevant to that topic. Only populated when custom topics are configured.