AI Security for Apps fields
When enabled, AI Security for Apps populates the following fields:
|Field
|Description
|LLM PII detected
cf.llm.prompt.pii_detected
Boolean
|Indicates whether any personally identifiable information (PII) has been detected in the LLM prompt included in the request.
|LLM PII categories
cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories
Array<String>
|Array of string values with the personally identifiable information (PII) categories found in the LLM prompt included in the request.
Category list
|LLM Content detected
cf.llm.prompt.detected
Boolean
|Indicates whether Cloudflare detected an LLM prompt in the incoming request.
|LLM Unsafe topic detected
cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_detected
Boolean
|Indicates whether the incoming request includes any unsafe topic category in the LLM prompt.
|LLM Unsafe topic categories
cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_categories
Array<String>
|Array of string values with the type of unsafe topics detected in the LLM prompt.
Category list
|LLM Injection score
cf.llm.prompt.injection_score
Number
|A score from 1–99 that represents the likelihood that the LLM prompt in the request is trying to perform a prompt injection attack. Lower scores indicate higher risk.
|LLM Token count
cf.llm.prompt.token_count
Number
|An estimated token count for the LLM prompt in the request. Refer to Token counting for details.
|LLM Custom topic categories
cf.llm.prompt.custom_topic_categories
Map<Number>
|A map of custom topic labels to relevance scores (1–99). Lower scores indicate the prompt is more relevant to that topic. Only populated when custom topics are configured.