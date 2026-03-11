AI Security for Apps fields

LLM PII detected

cf.llm.prompt.pii_detected

Boolean Indicates whether any personally identifiable information (PII) has been detected in the LLM prompt included in the request.

LLM PII categories

cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories

Array<String> Array of string values with the personally identifiable information (PII) categories found in the LLM prompt included in the request.

Category list

LLM Content detected

cf.llm.prompt.detected

Boolean Indicates whether Cloudflare detected an LLM prompt in the incoming request.

LLM Unsafe topic detected

cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_detected

Boolean Indicates whether the incoming request includes any unsafe topic category in the LLM prompt.

LLM Unsafe topic categories

cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_categories

Array<String> Array of string values with the type of unsafe topics detected in the LLM prompt.

Category list

LLM Injection score

cf.llm.prompt.injection_score

Number A score from 1–99 that represents the likelihood that the LLM prompt in the request is trying to perform a prompt injection attack. Lower scores indicate higher risk.

LLM Token count

cf.llm.prompt.token_count

Number An estimated token count for the LLM prompt in the request. Refer to Token counting for details.