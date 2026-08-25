Custom rulesets (zone level)

Overview Deploy a custom ruleset via API 1. Create custom ruleset 2. Deploy custom ruleset Next steps More resources

Custom rulesets are collections of custom rules that you can deploy at the zone or account level.

Like custom rules, custom rulesets allow you to control incoming traffic by filtering requests.

For example, you can apply a custom ruleset to all incoming requests of your zone or to a subset of incoming requests.

At the zone level, all customers can create and deploy custom rulesets. Custom rulesets at the account level require an Enterprise plan. For more details, refer to Availability.

Use case: Different teams managing different sets of custom rules Consider creating custom rulesets instead of managing individual custom rules at the zone level to allow different teams in your company to manage different sets of rules independently, including via Terraform.

Deploy a custom ruleset via API

Note Currently, the Cloudflare dashboard does not support working with custom rulesets at the zone level. You will need to use the Cloudflare API to configure or deploy these rulesets.

Creating a custom ruleset does not activate it. Custom rulesets only run when a rule with the execute action references them from a phase entry point ruleset — the top-level ruleset that Cloudflare evaluates for each request in a given phase.

To deploy a custom ruleset for a zone:

Create a custom ruleset at the zone level with one or more rules. Alternatively, identify the existing custom ruleset you want to deploy using the List zone rulesets API operation. Add a rule with the execute action to the http_request_firewall_custom phase entry point ruleset, referencing the custom ruleset ID. This rule tells Cloudflare to run the custom ruleset when the rule expression matches.

1. Create custom ruleset

The following request creates a new custom ruleset at the zone level with two rules. The response will include the ID of the new custom ruleset in the id field.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zone WAF Write

Create a zone ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Custom Ruleset 1", "description": "My First Custom Ruleset (zone)", "kind": "custom", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom", "rules": [ { "expression": "(ip.src.country in {\"GB\" \"FR\"} and cf.bot_management.score < 20 and not cf.bot_management.verified_bot)", "action": "challenge", "description": "challenge GB and FR based on bot score" }, { "expression": "not http.request.uri.path wildcard \"/api/*\"", "action": "challenge", "description": "challenge not /api" } ] }'

{ "result" : { "id" : "f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10" , "name" : "Custom Ruleset 1" , "description" : "My First Custom Ruleset (zone)" , "kind" : "custom" , "version" : "1" , "rules" : [ { "expression" : "(ip.src.country in { \" GB \" \" FR \" } and cf.bot_management.score < 20 and not cf.bot_management.verified_bot)" , "action" : "challenge" , "description" : "challenge GB and FR based on bot score" }, { "expression" : "not http.request.uri.path wildcard \" /api/* \" " , "action" : "challenge" , "description" : "challenge not /api" } ], "last_updated" : "2025-11-09T10:27:30.636197Z" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] }

Note Currently, zone-level custom rulesets are only available in the http_request_firewall_custom phase.

2. Deploy custom ruleset

Deploy the custom ruleset by adding a rule with "action": "execute" to the http_request_firewall_custom phase entry point ruleset.

Invoke the Get a zone entry point ruleset operation to obtain the definition of the entry point ruleset for the http_request_firewall_custom phase. You will need the zone ID for this task. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zone WAF Write

Zone WAF Read Get a zone entry point ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_custom/entrypoint" \ --request GET \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " { "result" : { "description" : "Zone-level phase entry point" , "id" : "<ENTRY_POINT_RULESET_ID>" , "kind" : "zone" , "last_updated" : "2025-11-16T15:40:08.202335Z" , "name" : "zone" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom" , "rules" : [ // ... ], "version" : "10" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] } If the entry point ruleset already exists (that is, if you received a 200 OK status code and the ruleset definition), take note of the ruleset ID in the response. Then, invoke the Create a zone ruleset rule operation to add an execute rule to the existing ruleset deploying the custom ruleset you created in Step 1 (replace f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10 with your custom ruleset ID).

Since the expression is true , the custom ruleset will run for all incoming requests. By default, the rule will be added at the end of the list of rules already in the ruleset. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zone WAF Write Create a zone ruleset rule bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets/ $ENTRY_POINT_RULESET_ID /rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "action": "execute", "expression": "true", "action_parameters": { "id": "f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10" }, "description": "Execute custom ruleset" }' { "result" : { "id" : "<ENTRY_POINT_RULESET_ID>" , "name" : "zone" , "description" : "Zone-level phase entry point" , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "11" , "rules" : [ // ... any existing rules { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "execute" , "action_parameters" : { "id" : "f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10" }, "expression" : "true" , "description" : "Execute custom ruleset" , "last_updated" : "2025-11-18T18:08:14.003361Z" , "ref" : "<RULE_REF>" , "enabled" : true } ], "last_updated" : "2025-11-18T18:08:14.003361Z" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] } If the entry point ruleset does not exist (that is, if you received a 404 Not Found status code in step 1), create it using the Create a zone ruleset operation. Include a single rule in the rules array that executes the custom ruleset for all incoming requests in the zone. Replace f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10 with your custom ruleset ID. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zone WAF Write Create a zone ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "zone", "description": "Zone-level phase entry point", "kind": "zone", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom", "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10" }, "expression": "true", "description": "Execute custom ruleset" } ] }'

Next steps

Use the different operations in the Rulesets API to work with the custom ruleset you created and deployed. The following table has a list of common tasks for working with custom rulesets at the zone level:

More resources

For more information on working with custom rulesets via Cloudflare API, refer to Work with custom rulesets in the Ruleset Engine documentation.