Custom rulesets (zone level)

Custom rulesets

Custom rulesets are collections of custom rules that you can deploy at the account level.

Like custom rules at the zone level, custom rulesets allow you to control incoming traffic by filtering requests. You can apply a custom ruleset to all incoming traffic of your Enterprise domains or to a subset of incoming requests. Account-level WAF configuration requires an Enterprise plan with a paid add-on.

Refer to the following pages for more information on working with custom rulesets: