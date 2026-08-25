Custom rulesets (zone level)

Custom rulesets are collections of custom rules that you can deploy at the zone or account level.
Like custom rules, custom rulesets allow you to control incoming traffic by filtering requests.
For example, you can apply a custom ruleset to all incoming requests of your zone or to a subset of incoming requests.
At the zone level, all customers can create and deploy custom rulesets. Custom rulesets at the account level require an Enterprise plan. For more details, refer to Availability.
Creating a custom ruleset does not activate it. Custom rulesets only run when a rule with the
execute action references them from a phase entry point ruleset — the top-level ruleset that Cloudflare evaluates for each request in a given phase.
To deploy a custom ruleset for a zone:
- Create a custom ruleset at the zone level with one or more rules. Alternatively, identify the existing custom ruleset you want to deploy using the List zone rulesets API operation.
- Add a rule with the
executeaction to the
http_request_firewall_customphase entry point ruleset, referencing the custom ruleset ID. This rule tells Cloudflare to run the custom ruleset when the rule expression matches.
The following request creates a new custom ruleset at the zone level with two rules. The response will include the ID of the new custom ruleset in the
id field.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Zone WAF Write
Deploy the custom ruleset by adding a rule with
"action": "execute" to the
http_request_firewall_custom phase entry point ruleset.
-
Invoke the Get a zone entry point ruleset operation to obtain the definition of the entry point ruleset for the
http_request_firewall_customphase. You will need the zone ID for this task.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Zone WAF Write
Zone WAF Read
-
If the entry point ruleset already exists (that is, if you received a
200 OKstatus code and the ruleset definition), take note of the ruleset ID in the response. Then, invoke the Create a zone ruleset rule operation to add an
executerule to the existing ruleset deploying the custom ruleset you created in Step 1 (replace
f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10with your custom ruleset ID).
Since the expression is
true, the custom ruleset will run for all incoming requests. By default, the rule will be added at the end of the list of rules already in the ruleset.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Zone WAF Write
-
If the entry point ruleset does not exist (that is, if you received a
404 Not Foundstatus code in step 1), create it using the Create a zone ruleset operation. Include a single rule in the
rulesarray that executes the custom ruleset for all incoming requests in the zone. Replace
f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10with your custom ruleset ID.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Zone WAF Write
Use the different operations in the Rulesets API to work with the custom ruleset you created and deployed. The following table has a list of common tasks for working with custom rulesets at the zone level:
|Task
|Procedure
|Get list of custom rulesets
|
Use the List zone rulesets operation and search for rulesets with
For more information, refer to List existing rulesets.
|List all rules in a custom ruleset
|
Use the Get a zone ruleset operation with the custom ruleset ID to obtain the list of configured rules and their IDs.
For more information, refer to View a specific ruleset.
|Update a custom rule
|
Use the Update a zone ruleset rule operation. You will need to provide the custom ruleset ID and the rule ID.
For more information, refer to Update a rule in a ruleset.
|Delete a custom rule
|
Use the Delete a zone ruleset rule operation. You will need to provide the custom ruleset ID and the rule ID.
For more information, refer to Delete a rule in a ruleset.
For more information on working with custom rulesets via Cloudflare API, refer to Work with custom rulesets in the Ruleset Engine documentation.