Update and deploy rulesets

You can use the API to update basic properties of a ruleset (currently only the description) and the list of rules in the ruleset.

Use one of the following API endpoints:

OperationMethod + Endpoint
Update account rulesetPUT /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>
Update zone rulesetPUT /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>
Update account entry point rulesetPUT /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/phases/<PHASE_NAME>/entrypoint
Update zone entry point rulesetPUT /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/<PHASE_NAME>/entrypoint

Example - Set the rules of a ruleset

Use this API method to set the rules of a ruleset. You must include all the rules you want to associate with the ruleset in every request.

Request
curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
-d '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "action": "execute",
      "action_parameters": {
        "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>"
      },
      "expression": "true"
    }
  ]

}'
Response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "<RULESET_ID>",
    "name": "Zone-level phase entry point",
    "description": "This ruleset executes a Managed Ruleset.",
    "kind": "zone",
    "version": "4",
    "rules": [
      {
        "id": "<RULE_ID>",
        "version": "2",
        "action": "execute",
        "expression": "true",
        "action_parameters": {
          "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>"
        },
        "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z"
      }
    ],
    "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z",
    "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}

Example - Deploy a ruleset

To deploy a ruleset, create a rule with "action": "execute" that executes the ruleset, and add the ruleset ID to the action_parameters field in the id parameter.

The following example deploys a Managed Ruleset to the zone-level http_request_firewall_managed phase of a zone (<ZONE_ID>).

Request
curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
-d '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "action": "execute",
      "action_parameters": {
        "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>"
      },
      "expression": "true",
      "description": "Execute Cloudflare Managed Ruleset on my phase entry point"
    }
  ]

}'
Response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "<ZONE_PHASE_RULESET_ID>",
    "name": "Zone-level phase entry point",
    "description": "",
    "kind": "zone",
    "version": "4",
    "rules": [
      {
        "id": "<RULE_ID_1>",
        "version": "1",
        "action": "execute",
        "action_parameters": {
          "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>",
          "version": "latest"
        },
        "expression": "true",
        "description": "Execute Cloudflare Managed Ruleset on my phase entry point",
        "last_updated": "2021-03-21T11:02:08.769537Z",
        "ref": "<RULE_REF_1>",
        "enabled": true
      }
    ],
    "last_updated": "2021-03-21T11:02:08.769537Z",
    "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}

For more information on deploying rulesets, check Deploy rulesets .

Example - Update ruleset description

You can use this API method to update the description of an existing ruleset or phase entry point.

Request
curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
-d '{
  "description": "My updated phase entry point"

}'

The response includes the complete ruleset definition, including all the rules.

Response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "<RULESET_ID>",
    "name": "Zone entry point",
    "description": "My updated phase entry point",
    "kind": "zone",
    "version": "4",
    "rules": [
      // (...)
    ],
    "last_updated": "2021-03-30T10:49:11.006109Z",
    "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}