Update and deploy rulesets

You can use the API to update basic properties of a ruleset (currently only the description) and the list of rules in the ruleset.

Use one of the following API endpoints:

Important You cannot update the name of the ruleset or its type. Do not include these fields in the data field of your PUT request.

​​ Example - Set the rules of a ruleset

Use this API method to set the rules of a ruleset. You must include all the rules you want to associate with the ruleset in every request. Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d '{ "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>" }, "expression": "true" } ] }' Response { "result": { "id": "<RULESET_ID>", "name": "Zone-level phase entry point", "description": "This ruleset executes a Managed Ruleset.", "kind": "zone", "version": "4", "rules": [ { "id": "<RULE_ID>", "version": "2", "action": "execute", "expression": "true", "action_parameters": { "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>" }, "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z" } ], "last_updated": "2021-03-17T15:42:37.917815Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [] }

​​ Example - Deploy a ruleset

To deploy a ruleset, create a rule with "action": "execute" that executes the ruleset, and add the ruleset ID to the action_parameters field in the id parameter.

The following example deploys a Managed Ruleset to the zone-level http_request_firewall_managed phase of a zone ( <ZONE_ID> ). Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d '{ "rules": [ { "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>" }, "expression": "true", "description": "Execute Cloudflare Managed Ruleset on my phase entry point" } ] }' Response { "result": { "id": "<ZONE_PHASE_RULESET_ID>", "name": "Zone-level phase entry point", "description": "", "kind": "zone", "version": "4", "rules": [ { "id": "<RULE_ID_1>", "version": "1", "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "<MANAGED_RULESET_ID>", "version": "latest" }, "expression": "true", "description": "Execute Cloudflare Managed Ruleset on my phase entry point", "last_updated": "2021-03-21T11:02:08.769537Z", "ref": "<RULE_REF_1>", "enabled": true } ], "last_updated": "2021-03-21T11:02:08.769537Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_managed" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [] }

For more information on deploying rulesets, check Deploy rulesets .

You can use this API method to update the description of an existing ruleset or phase entry point. Important You cannot update the description or the rules in a Managed Ruleset. You can only define overrides to customize the ruleset behavior. Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d '{ "description": "My updated phase entry point" }'