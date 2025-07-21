 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Build a sequence rule within custom rules

You can build an API sequence rule via the Cloudflare dashboard.

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > WAF > Custom rules.
  3. To create a new empty rule, select Create rule.
  4. Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.
  5. Under When incoming requests match, use the Field drop-down list and select:
    • Current Operation
    • Previous Operations
    • Elapsed time
  6. Under Value, build a sequence by selecting a hostname for the sequence.
  7. Select the checkbox for each endpoint in the order that you want them to appear in the sequence.
  8. Set the time to complete.
  9. Select Save.
  10. Under Then take action, select the rule action in the Choose action dropdown. For example, selecting Block tells Cloudflare to refuse requests that match the conditions you specified.
  11. (Optional) If you selected the Block action, you can configure a custom response.
  12. Under Place at, select the order of when the rule will fire.
  13. To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.