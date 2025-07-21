Build a sequence rule within custom rules
You can build an API sequence rule via the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > WAF > Custom rules.
- To create a new empty rule, select Create rule.
- Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.
- Under When incoming requests match, use the Field drop-down list and select:
- Current Operation
- Previous Operations
- Elapsed time
- Under Value, build a sequence by selecting a hostname for the sequence.
- Select the checkbox for each endpoint in the order that you want them to appear in the sequence.
- Set the time to complete.
- Select Save.
- Under Then take action, select the rule action in the Choose action dropdown. For example, selecting Block tells Cloudflare to refuse requests that match the conditions you specified.
- (Optional) If you selected the Block action, you can configure a custom response.
- Under Place at, select the order of when the rule will fire.
- To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Security rules.
- To create a new empty rule, select Create rule > Custom rules.
- Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.
- Under When incoming requests match, use the Field drop-down list to filter by Sequences and select from:
- Current Operation
- Previous Operations
- Elapsed time
- Under Value, select the edit icon to use Builder and build a sequence on the side panel.
- Under Select a hostname for this sequence, choose all or a specific hostname from the dropdown list. Optionally, you can use the search bar to search for a specific hostname.
- From the Methods dropdown list, choose all methods or a specific request method.
- Select the checkbox for each endpoint in the order that you want them to appear in the sequence.
- Set the time to complete.
- Select Save.
- Under Then take action, select the rule action in the Choose action dropdown. For example, selecting Block tells Cloudflare to refuse requests that match the conditions you specified.
- (Optional) If you selected the Block action, you can configure a custom response.
- Under Place at, select the order of when the rule will fire.
- To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.
The fields in the custom rule are populated as a grouped sequence based on the values that you entered on Builder.
