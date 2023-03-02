Email undeliverable when using Cloudflare

​​ Troubleshooting tips

If you are following the best practices for MX records on Cloudflare mentioned below and still have issues sending or receiving mail, follow these troubleshooting steps:

​​ Are DNS records missing?

Contact your mail administrator to confirm the DNS records for your domain are correct. Refer to our guide on managing DNS records in Cloudflare if you need assistance to add or edit DNS records.

​​ Do you have CNAME Flattening enabled?

When set to Flatten all CNAMEs in your Cloudflare DNS settings, queries to all CNAME records will flatten to an A record; no CNAME records will be returned.

Also, if CNAME records are not returned by the queried nameserver (sometimes nameservers will return TXT records), this may result in nothing being returned when Flatten all CNAMEs is enabled. Changing to Flatten at the root should fix any issues with your CNAME records not being returned.

​​ Is Cloudflare Spectrum enabled on your account?

Cloudflare does not proxy traffic on port 25 (SMTP) unless Cloudflare Spectrum is enabled and configured to proxy email traffic across Cloudflare. If you do not have Spectrum enabled, then no email traffic (SMTP) will actually pass through Cloudflare, and we will simply resolve the DNS. This also means that any DNS record used to send email traffic must be grey-clouded to bypass the Cloudflare network. Check Identifying subdomains compatible with Cloudflare’s proxy for more details.

If your email does not work shortly after editing DNS records, contact your mail administrator or mail provider for further assistance in troubleshooting so that data about the issue can be provided to Cloudflare support.

​​ Best practices for MX records on Cloudflare

Follow these guidelines to ensure successful delivery of your mail traffic: