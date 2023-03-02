Delegating Subdomains Outside of Cloudflare

Subdomain delegation allows different individuals, teams, or organizations to manage different subdomains of a site.

For instance, consider example.com as a Cloudflare domain with w_ww.example.com_ managed in Cloudflare’s DNS app and internal.example.com delegated to nameservers outside of Cloudflare. In this example, internal.example.com can now be managed by individuals who do not have access to Cloudflare credentials for the example.com domain.

​​ Delegate a subdomain

To delegate a subdomain such as internal.example.com, tell DNS resolvers where to find the zone file:

1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.

2. Select the domain that contains the subdomain to be delegated.

3. Go to DNS.

4. Create NS records for the subdomain. For example:

internal.example.com NS ns1.externalhost.com

internal.example.com NS ns2.externalhost.com

internal.example.com NS ns3.externalhost.com

5. (Optional) If the delegated nameserver has DNSSEC enabled, add the DS record in the Cloudflare DNS app.