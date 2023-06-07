Tenant custom nameservers
Tenant custom nameservers (TCNS) allow you to define tenant-level custom nameservers and use them for different accounts within a Cloudflare tenant.
TCNS are organized in different sets (
ns_set) and TCNS names can be provided by any domain, even if the domain does not exist as a zone in Cloudflare.
For instance, if the TCNS are
ns1.example.com and
ns2.vanity.org, the domains
example.com and
vanity.org are not required to be zones in Cloudflare.
Configuration conditions
For this configuration to be possible, a few conditions apply:
- If the domain or domains that are used for the tenant custom nameservers do not exist within the same account, the tenant owner must create the
A/AAAArecords on the configured nameserver names (e.g.
ns1.example.com) at the authoritative DNS provider.
|Type
|Name
|Content
A
ns1.example.com
<IPv4>
- Tenant owners can create up to five different tenant custom nameserver sets. Each nameserver set must have between two and five different nameserver names (
ns_name) and each name cannot belong to more than one set. For example, if
ns1.example.comis part of
ns_set 1it cannot be part of
ns_set 2or vice versa.
- Subdomain setup or Reverse zones can use tenant custom nameservers as long as they use a different nameserver set (
ns_set) than their parent, child, or any other zone in their direct hierarchy tree.
For account owners
Enable tenant custom nameservers on a zone
If you are an account owner and your account is part of a tenant that has custom nameservers, do the following:
- Use a PUT command and specify
ns_typeand
ns_set.
curl --request PUT https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_ns \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "enabled":true, "ns_type":"tenant", "ns_set": <SET> }'
- If you are not using Cloudflare Registrar, update the nameservers at your registrar to use the TCNS names. If you are using Cloudflare Registrar, no further action is needed.
To make these TCNS the default namerservers for all new zones added to your account from now on, use the Update Account endpoint and set the value of
default_nameservers to
custom.tenant.
Disable tenant custom nameservers on a zone
To remove TCNS and their associated DNS records from a zone, use a PUT command.
If you are not using Cloudflare Registrar, also remove the TCNS at your domain’s registrar.
For tenant owners
Create tenant custom nameservers
If you are a tenant owner and you want to make TCNS available for accounts within your tenant, do the following:
- Observe the conditions for
ns_nameand
ns_set, and create TCNS in your tenant by using the following POST command:
$ curl --request POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/tenants/{tenant_id}/custom_ns \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "ns_name":"<NS_NAME>", "ns_set": <SET> }'
Get a list of all TCNS names
To get a list of all TCNS names in your tenant account, use the following API request:
$ curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/tenants/{tenant_id}/custom_ns \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>"