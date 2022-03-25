CNAME flattening

CNAME flattening speeds up CNAME resolution and allows you to use a CNAME record at your root/apex domain ( example.com ).

​​ How it works

With CNAME flattening, Cloudflare finds the IP address that a CNAME points to. This process could involve a single lookup or multiple (if your CNAME points to another CNAME). Cloudflare then returns the final IP address instead of a CNAME record, helping DNS queries resolve up to 30% faster.

For more details on the mechanics of CNAME flattening, refer to the blog post External link icon Open external link .

​​ Set up CNAME flattening

​​ For your root domain

CNAME flattening occurs by default for all plans when your domain uses a CNAME record for its root domain ( example.com ).

​​ For all CNAME records

Accounts on paid plans can also choose to flatten all CNAME records on their domain. This option is useful for DNS-only (unproxied) CNAME records since proxied records are flattened by default (as they return Cloudflare edge IPv4 and IPv6 addresses).