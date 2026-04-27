PQC in Cloudflare products

Cloudflare is targeting 2029 ↗ to be fully post-quantum secure across its entire product suite.

The sections below group Cloudflare products by the Cloudflare-operated connection or service that provides their secure communication channel. Many products share the same underlying connection or service — once that has been upgraded to post-quantum, every product on top of it inherits the same protection. Each section captures which classes of post-quantum algorithms are currently deployed: key agreement (which protects against harvest-now-decrypt-later ↗ attacks) and signatures (which protect against quantum-forged authentication).

A Cloudflare-side ✅ entry only delivers end-to-end post-quantum protection when the party on the other side of the connection also supports the same post-quantum algorithms. Refer to PQC support for the list of browsers, libraries, and servers that support the algorithms Cloudflare has deployed.

Visitor to Cloudflare

Inbound TLS 1.3 (including QUIC) from end-user clients to Cloudflare's edge.

Protection Status Key agreement ✅ X25519MLKEM768 Signatures 📝 Planned via Merkle Tree Certificates ↗

Reference: PQC for all websites and APIs ↗.

Products covered: any proxied hostname, including Workers custom domains and *.workers.dev , R2 public buckets, Stream, Images, the Cloudflare API and dashboard, any HTTPS application behind Cloudflare, and Cloudflare Access (agentless / clientless).

Cloudflare internal network

Service-to-service TLS connections between Cloudflare data centers and internal services.

Protection Status Key agreement 🚧 X25519MLKEM768 Signatures Not yet

Reference: PQC generally available ↗, Roadmap ↗.

Most internal connections have been migrated to X25519MLKEM768. A long tail of services is still in the process of being upgraded.

Cloudflare to origin

Outbound TLS 1.3 connections from Cloudflare's edge to customer origin servers.

Protection Status Key agreement ✅ X25519MLKEM768 Signatures Not yet

Reference: PQC to your origin.

Products covered: any Cloudflare-proxied zone's origin pull, and the egress leg of Cloudflare Gateway (SWG, HTTPS inspection) when Gateway fetches third-party origin content on behalf of the client.

Cloudflare One Client

MASQUE tunnel (TLS 1.3) from an end-user device to Cloudflare's global network, established by the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP).

Protection Status Key agreement ✅ X25519MLKEM768 Signatures Not yet

Reference: PQC and Cloudflare One: Cloudflare One Client.

Products covered: WARP / Cloudflare One Client; Cloudflare Gateway (SWG, HTTPS inspection) when traffic on-ramps via the Cloudflare One Client; and Cloudflare Mesh.

Cloudflare Tunnel

Outbound TLS 1.3 tunnel from cloudflared on a customer origin to Cloudflare's global network.

Protection Status Key agreement ✅ X25519MLKEM768 Signatures Not yet

Reference: PQ Cloudflare Tunnel ↗, PQC and Cloudflare One.

Products covered: Workers VPC private-network access and any Cloudflare One off-ramp that egresses via cloudflared (for example, HTTPS access to self-hosted applications via agentless Cloudflare Access).

Cloudflare One Appliance

TLS 1.3 control-plane connection used by the Cloudflare One Appliance to establish keys for its IPsec ESP dataplane tunnels.

Protection Status Key agreement ✅ X25519MLKEM768 Signatures Not yet

Reference: PQC SASE ↗, Cloudflare One Appliance, PQC and Cloudflare One.

Cloudflare IPsec

IKEv2 key exchange for IPsec tunnels between third-party branch connectors and Cloudflare's global network.

Protection Status Key agreement ✅ ML-KEM-768/1024 + DH Group 20 (P-384) in IKEv2 (closed beta) Signatures Not yet

Reference: PQC SASE ↗, GRE and IPsec tunnels, draft-ietf-ipsecme-ikev2-mlkem ↗.

Contributing

This listing is maintained alongside the rest of the Cloudflare SSL/TLS documentation. If you spot an inaccuracy or have an update after a product announcement, contributions are welcome.