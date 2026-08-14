Custom certificates are meant for Business and Enterprise customers who want to use their own SSL certificates.
Use custom certificates when you need control over the certificate authority (CA) or require Organization Validated (OV) or Extended Validation (EV) certificates that Cloudflare-managed options do not support.
Unlike Universal SSL or advanced certificates, Cloudflare does not manage issuance and renewal for custom certificates. You are responsible for the following:
- Upload the certificate.
- Update the certificate before it expires.
- Monitor the certificate expiration date to avoid downtime.
Before deploying custom certificates to Cloudflare's global network, Cloudflare automatically groups the certificates into certificate packs.
A certificate pack is a group of certificates that share the same set of hostnames — for example,
example.com and
*.example.com — but use different signature algorithms.
Each pack can include up to three certificates, one from each of the following signature algorithms:
SHA-2/RSA
SHA-2/ECDSA
SHA-1/RSA
Each pack only counts as one SSL certificate against your custom certificate quota.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Certificates included
|0
|0
|1 Modern and 1 Legacy
|1 Modern (can purchase more) and 1 Legacy (can purchase more)
You can use Cloudflare to generate a Certificate Signing Request (CSR) for your custom certificate. When you do, Cloudflare generates and securely stores the private key associated with the CSR.
By default, Cloudflare encrypts and securely distributes private keys to all Cloudflare data centers, where they can be used for local SSL/TLS termination. If you want to restrict where your private keys may be used, use Geo Key Manager.
If you want to upload a custom certificate but retain your private key on your own infrastructure, consider using Keyless SSL.
Custom certificates are the only certificate type where certificate pinning can work on Cloudflare. For guidance on pinning and its risks, refer to Certificate pinning.