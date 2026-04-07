Global
When you enable global Authenticated Origin Pulls (AOP), Cloudflare uses a Cloudflare-provided client certificate for all proxied traffic to your zone. This certificate is shared across all Cloudflare accounts and guarantees that the request is coming from the Cloudflare network.
Global, zone-level, and per-hostname AOP are independent configurations. Enabling or disabling one does not affect the others.
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Make sure your zone is using an SSL/TLS encryption mode of Full or higher.
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Consider your security and certificate needs:
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The Cloudflare-provided certificate is not exclusive to your account. It only guarantees that a request is coming from the Cloudflare network. If you need stricter security, set up zone-level or per-hostname AOP with your own certificate instead.
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Global AOP is applied to all proxied hostnames on your zone, including custom hostnames configured on a Cloudflare for SaaS zone. If you need a different AOP certificate for different custom hostnames, use per-hostname AOP.
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Download the Cloudflare authenticated origin pull certificate (.PEM) and upload it to your origin server. This certificate is not the same as the Cloudflare Origin CA certificate.
With the certificate installed, set up your origin web server to accept client certificates.
Check the examples below for Apache and NGINX or refer to your origin web server documentation - for example, HAProxy ↗, Traefik ↗, Caddy ↗.
Apache example
For this example, you would have saved your certificate to
/path/to/origin-pull-ca.pem.
/path/to/origin-pull-ca.pem before applying the settings.
NGINX example
For this example, you would have saved your certificate to
/etc/nginx/certs/cloudflare.crt.
/etc/nginx/certs/cloudflare.crt before applying the settings.
At this point, you may also want to enable logging on your origin so that you can verify the configuration is working.
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Go to the Origin Server page.Go to Origin Server
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Select the Authenticated Origin Pulls tab.
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In the Global section, switch the toggle to On.
To enable or disable global Authenticated Origin Pulls with the API, use the Edit zone setting endpoint with
tls_client_auth as the setting name in the URI path, and the
value parameter set to your desired setting (
"on" or
"off").
Once you can confirm everything is working as expected for your specific origin setup, configure your origin to enforce the authentication.
Apache example
NGINX example
After completing the process, you can use
curl to send requests directly to your origin IPs, verifying that the requests fail due to certificate validation being enforced.