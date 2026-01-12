Roll back per-hostname AOP
If you need to disable or remove your per-hostname Authenticated Origin Pulls configuration, follow these steps.
-
Use a
PUTrequest to disable Authenticated Origin Pulls on the hostname.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
SSL and Certificates Write
-
(Optional) Use a
GETrequest to obtain a list of the client certificate IDs. You will need the ID of the certificate you want to remove for the following step.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
SSL and Certificates Write
SSL and Certificates Read
-
Use the Delete hostname client certificate endpoint to remove the certificate you had uploaded.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
SSL and Certificates Write
