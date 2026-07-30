Troubleshooting Keyless SSL

To check logs, use a command similar to the following.
- systemd:
sudo journalctl -f -u gokeyless
- upstart/sysvinit:
sudo tail -f /var/log/gokeyless.log
To enable debug logging, use a command similar to the following.
When running in a container,
gokeyless is the container's main process (PID 1), so the host/systemd command above does not apply. Instead, set the log level when you start the container and read logs from the container runtime:
- Make sure your key server is accessible from outside your network (tcp/2407).
- Provide a packet capture:
sudo tcpdump -nni <interface> -s 0 -w keyless-$(date +%s).pcap port 2407
If you run
gokeyless with debug logging enabled, and you see logs like this:
These logs likely indicate that the key server is not using an appropriate server or .
PEM file and the client is aborting the connection after the certificate exchange. The certificate must be signed by the keyless CA and the SANs must include the hostname of the keyless server. Here is a valid example for a keyless server located at
11aa40b4a5db06d4889e48e2f.example.com (note the Subject Alternative Name and Authority Key Identifier):
Ensure permissions are correct on all keys and certificates installed on the server.
You will need to either provide a certificate for only those hosts or change the priority of the certificate in the SSL/TLS app of your Cloudflare dashboard.
Cloudflare currently only provide packages for the supported GNU/Linux distributions as per the Cloudflare package repository ↗.
However, the key server is open source so you may attempt to build and deploy a binary, but running on Windows is not a supported configuration so you may experience problems that Cloudflare will not be able to help with.
You can use the same key server for multiple domains.
However, if you do, you will need to add the hostname and the Zone ID of the new domain to the
gokeyless.yaml file.
Contact your account team or Cloudflare Support.