Troubleshooting Keyless SSL

Troubleshooting

Overview Check the logs Enable debug logging Browsers are seeing a TLS connection failure after trying to connect Clients are connecting, but immediately aborting The gokeyless binary cannot load the CA file Keyless is affecting to unanticipated hosts Key servers on Windows Key server multi-domain support Additional questions

Check the logs

To check logs, use a command similar to the following.

systemd: sudo journalctl -f -u gokeyless

upstart/sysvinit: sudo tail -f /var/log/gokeyless.log

Enable debug logging

To enable debug logging, use a command similar to the following.

cd /etc/keyless sudo -u keyless gokeyless --loglevel 0

When running in a container, gokeyless is the container's main process (PID 1), so the host/systemd command above does not apply. Instead, set the log level when you start the container and read logs from the container runtime:

# Set verbosity via environment variable docker run ... -e KEYLESS_LOGLEVEL= 0 ghcr.io/cloudflare/gokeyless:latest # Read logs docker logs -f < CONTAINE R > # or: kubectl logs -f <POD>

Browsers are seeing a TLS connection failure after trying to connect

Make sure your key server is accessible from outside your network (tcp/2407). Provide a packet capture: sudo tcpdump -nni <interface> -s 0 -w keyless-$(date +%s).pcap port 2407

Clients are connecting, but immediately aborting

If you run gokeyless with debug logging enabled, and you see logs like this:

[DEBUG] connection 162.158.57.220:37490: reading half closed by client [DEBUG] connection 162.158.57.220:37490: server closing connection [DEBUG] connection 162.158.57.220:37490 removed [DEBUG] spawning new connection: 162.158.57.220:37862 [DEBUG] connection 162.158.57.220:37862: reading half closed by client [DEBUG] connection 162.158.57.220:37862: server closing connection [DEBUG] connection 162.158.57.220:37862 removed

These logs likely indicate that the key server is not using an appropriate server or . PEM file and the client is aborting the connection after the certificate exchange. The certificate must be signed by the keyless CA and the SANs must include the hostname of the keyless server. Here is a valid example for a keyless server located at 11aa40b4a5db06d4889e48e2f.example.com (note the Subject Alternative Name and Authority Key Identifier):

openssl x509 -in server.pem -noout -text -certopt no_subject,no_header,no_version,no_serial,no_signame,no_validity,no_subject,no_issuer,no_pubkey,no_sigdump,no_aux | sed -e 's/^ //'

X509v3 extensions: X509v3 Key Usage: critical Digital Signature, Key Encipherment X509v3 Extended Key Usage: TLS Web Server Authentication X509v3 Basic Constraints: critical CA:FALSE X509v3 Subject Key Identifier: DD:24:97:F1:A9:F1:4C:73:D9:1B:44:EC:A1:C3:10:E9:F0:41:98:BB X509v3 Authority Key Identifier: keyid:29:CE:8F:F1:9D:4C:BA:DE:55:78:D7:A6:29:E9:C5:FD:1D:9D:21:48 X509v3 Subject Alternative Name: DNS:11aa40b4a5db06d4889e48e2f.example.com X509v3 CRL Distribution Points: Full Name: URI:http://ca.cfdata.org/api/v1/crl/key_server

The gokeyless binary cannot load the CA file

Ensure permissions are correct on all keys and certificates installed on the server.

Keyless is affecting to unanticipated hosts

You will need to either provide a certificate for only those hosts or change the priority of the certificate in the SSL/TLS app of your Cloudflare dashboard.

Key servers on Windows

Cloudflare currently only provide packages for the supported GNU/Linux distributions as per the Cloudflare package repository ↗.

However, the key server is open source so you may attempt to build and deploy a binary, but running on Windows is not a supported configuration so you may experience problems that Cloudflare will not be able to help with.

Key server multi-domain support

You can use the same key server for multiple domains.

However, if you do, you will need to add the hostname and the Zone ID of the new domain to the gokeyless.yaml file.

Additional questions

Contact your account team or Cloudflare Support.