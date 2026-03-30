Client certificate variables
When a request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication, Cloudflare exposes certificate details as variables in the Ruleset Engine and as properties on the Workers
request.cf object.
Client certificate fields are available as mTLS fields in Ruleset Engine-based products such as WAF custom rules and request header modification rules.
These variables are also available as part of the
request.cf.tlsClientAuth object via Cloudflare Workers. See the linked Ruleset field for the definition.
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certRevoked— In Workers, this is a string (
"1"for revoked,
"0"for not revoked) rather than a boolean.
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certVerified— In Workers, this is a string (
"SUCCESS"when valid,
"NONE"when not present) rather than a boolean. On failure, the string contains the error reason (for example,
"FAILED:unable to get local issuer certificate").
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certPresented— In Workers, this is a string (
"1"when a certificate is presented,
"0"otherwise) rather than a boolean.
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certIssuerDN
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certSubjectDN
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certIssuerDNRFC2253
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certSubjectDNRFC2253
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certIssuerDNLegacy
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certSubjectDNLegacy
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certSerial
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certIssuerSerial
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certFingerprintSHA256
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certFingerprintSHA1
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certNotBefore
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certNotAfter
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certSKI
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certIssuerSKI
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certRFC9440
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certRFC9440TooLarge
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certChainRFC9440
request.cf.tlsClientAuth.certChainRFC9440TooLarge