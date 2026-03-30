Client certificate variables

When a request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication, Cloudflare exposes certificate details as variables in the Ruleset Engine and as properties on the Workers request.cf object.

Ruleset Engine fields

Client certificate fields are available as mTLS fields in Ruleset Engine-based products such as WAF custom rules and request header modification rules.

Workers variables

These variables are also available as part of the request.cf.tlsClientAuth object via Cloudflare Workers. See the linked Ruleset field for the definition.

Note Some tlsClientAuth properties have a different type than their Ruleset field equivalent. Those are called out below.