Troubleshooting Custom certificates

​​ You have reached your quota for the requested resource. (Code: 2005)

​​ Problem Description

You receive the error “You have reached your quota for the requested resource. (Code: 2005)” when trying to upload a new Custom Certificate or edit an existing one.

​​ Root Cause

The quota for Custom Certificates depends on the type of certificate (Custom Legacy vs Custom Modern).

If you try to upload a certificate type but have already reached your quota, you will receive this error.

First, check your Custom Certificate entitlements at SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.

Then, when actually uploading or editing the certificate, make sure you select the appropriate option in the Legacy Client Support dropdown at the bottom.