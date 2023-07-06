Troubleshooting Custom certificates
You have reached your quota for the requested resource. (Code: 2005)
Problem Description
You receive the error “You have reached your quota for the requested resource. (Code: 2005)” when trying to upload a new Custom Certificate or edit an existing one.
Root Cause
The quota for Custom Certificates depends on the type of certificate (Custom Legacy vs Custom Modern).
If you try to upload a certificate type but have already reached your quota, you will receive this error.
Solution
First, check your Custom Certificate entitlements at SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.
Then, when actually uploading or editing the certificate, make sure you select the appropriate option in the Legacy Client Support dropdown at the bottom.