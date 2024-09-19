Changelog
New cloudflare_branding flag allows hostnames with over 64 characters for all CAs
To order certificates for hostnames longer than 64 characters, customers can now use the
cloudflare_branding flag when ordering a certificate via API. Setting
cloudflare_branding to
true will cause
sni.cloudflaressl.com to be used as the common name, while the long hostname is added as part of the subject alternative name (SAN).
SSL.com available with ACM and SSL for SaaS
SSL.com is one of the certificate authorities that Cloudflare partners with. SSL.com is now available as an option to customers with Advanced Certificate Manager (ACM) or SSL for SaaS. Consider our reference documentation for details.