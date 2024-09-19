 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

2024-10-18

New cloudflare_branding flag allows hostnames with over 64 characters for all CAs

To order certificates for hostnames longer than 64 characters, customers can now use the cloudflare_branding flag when ordering a certificate via API. Setting cloudflare_branding to true will cause sni.cloudflaressl.com to be used as the common name, while the long hostname is added as part of the subject alternative name (SAN).

2024-09-19

SSL.com available with ACM and SSL for SaaS

SSL.com is one of the certificate authorities that Cloudflare partners with. SSL.com is now available as an option to customers with Advanced Certificate Manager (ACM) or SSL for SaaS. Consider our reference documentation for details.

Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings