Minimum TLS Version only allows HTTPS connections from visitors that support the selected TLS protocol version or newer.
For example, if TLS 1.1 is selected, visitors attempting to connect using TLS 1.0 will be rejected. Visitors attempting to connect using TLS 1.1, 1.2, or 1.3 (if enabled) will be allowed to connect.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Per-hostname
|Included with Advanced Certificate Manager
|Included with Advanced Certificate Manager
|Included with Advanced Certificate Manager
|Included with Advanced Certificate Manager
It is not possible to configure minimum TLS version for Cloudflare Pages hostnames.
You can disable TLS 1.0 by choosing a higher minimum TLS version.
All users can apply this configuration to all hostnames in their zones following the steps under zone-level.
If you have an Advanced Certificate Manager subscription, you also have the option to disable TLS 1.0 (or other versions) with a per-hostname setup.
To manage the TLS version applied to your whole zone when proxied through Cloudflare:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page.Go to Edge Certificates ↗
-
For Minimum TLS Version, select an option.
Use the Edit zone setting endpoint with
min_tls_version as the setting name in the URI path, and specify your preferred minimum version in the
value field.
In the following example, the minimum TLS version for the zone will be set to
1.2. Replace the zone ID and API token placeholders with your information, and adjust the
value field with your chosen TLS version.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Zone Settings Write
Advanced Certificate Manager users also have the option to specify minimum TLS versions per specific hostnames in their Cloudflare zone.
This is currently only available via the API:
- Use the Edit TLS setting for hostname endpoint to specify different values for
min_tls_version.
- Use the Delete TLS setting for hostname endpoint to clear previously defined
min_tls_versionsetting.
Cloudflare uses the hostname priority logic to determine which setting to apply.
In the following example, the minimum TLS version for a specific hostname will be set to
1.2. Replace the zone ID, hostname, and authentication placeholders with your information, and adjust the
value field with your chosen TLS version.
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
SSL and Certificates Write
If you are a SaaS provider looking to configure minimum TLS version for your custom hostnames, refer to the Cloudflare for SaaS TLS management.
To test supported TLS versions, attempt a request to your website or application while specifying a TLS version.
For example, to test TLS 1.1, use the
curl command below. Replace
www.example.com with your Cloudflare domain and hostname.
If the TLS version you are testing is blocked by Cloudflare, the TLS handshake is not completed and returns an error:
* error:1400442E:SSL routines:CONNECT_CR_SRVR_HELLO:tlsv1 alert