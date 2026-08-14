Minimum TLS Version

Overview Availability How to disable TLS 1.0 Setup Zone-level Per-hostname Cloudflare for SaaS Test supported TLS versions

Minimum TLS Version only allows HTTPS connections from visitors that support the selected TLS protocol version or newer.

For example, if TLS 1.1 is selected, visitors attempting to connect using TLS 1.0 will be rejected. Visitors attempting to connect using TLS 1.1, 1.2, or 1.3 (if enabled) will be allowed to connect.

Note If you are looking to restrict cipher suites, refer to Customize cipher suites. For guidance on which TLS version to use, refer to TLS protocols.

Availability

It is not possible to configure minimum TLS version for Cloudflare Pages hostnames.

How to disable TLS 1.0

You can disable TLS 1.0 by choosing a higher minimum TLS version.

All users can apply this configuration to all hostnames in their zones following the steps under zone-level.

If you have an Advanced Certificate Manager subscription, you also have the option to disable TLS 1.0 (or other versions) with a per-hostname setup.

Setup

Caution The Minimum TLS version that you set up following these steps does not apply to R2 custom domains. To control the TLS version for R2 custom domains, refer to the custom domains documentation.

To manage the TLS version applied to your whole zone when proxied through Cloudflare:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page. Go to Edge Certificates ↗ For Minimum TLS Version, select an option. Use the Edit zone setting endpoint with min_tls_version as the setting name in the URI path, and specify your preferred minimum version in the value field. In the following example, the minimum TLS version for the zone will be set to 1.2 . Replace the zone ID and API token placeholders with your information, and adjust the value field with your chosen TLS version. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zone Settings Write Edit zone setting bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /settings/min_tls_version" \ --request PATCH \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "id": "min_tls_version", "value": "1.2" }'

Advanced Certificate Manager users also have the option to specify minimum TLS versions per specific hostnames in their Cloudflare zone.

This is currently only available via the API:

Use the Edit TLS setting for hostname endpoint to specify different values for min_tls_version .

. Use the Delete TLS setting for hostname endpoint to clear previously defined min_tls_version setting.

Cloudflare uses the hostname priority logic to determine which setting to apply.

In the following example, the minimum TLS version for a specific hostname will be set to 1.2 . Replace the zone ID, hostname, and authentication placeholders with your information, and adjust the value field with your chosen TLS version.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: SSL and Certificates Write

Edit TLS setting for hostname bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /hostnames/settings/min_tls_version/ $HOSTNAME " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "value": "1.2" }'

Cloudflare for SaaS

If you are a SaaS provider looking to configure minimum TLS version for your custom hostnames, refer to the Cloudflare for SaaS TLS management.

Test supported TLS versions

To test supported TLS versions, attempt a request to your website or application while specifying a TLS version.

For example, to test TLS 1.1, use the curl command below. Replace www.example.com with your Cloudflare domain and hostname.

curl https://www.example.com -svo /dev/null --tls-max 1.1

If the TLS version you are testing is blocked by Cloudflare, the TLS handshake is not completed and returns an error:

* error:1400442E:SSL routines:CONNECT_CR_SRVR_HELLO:tlsv1 alert