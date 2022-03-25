Troubleshooting client certificates

If your query returns an error even after configuring and embedding a client SSL certificate, check the following settings.

​​ Check SSL/TLS handshake

On your terminal, use the following command to check whether an SSL/TLS connection can be established successfully between the client and the API endpoint.

curl -v --cert /path/to/certificate.pem --key /path/to/key.pem https://your-api-endpoint.com

If the SSL/TLS handshake cannot be completed, check whether the certificate and the private key are correct.

​​ Check mTLS hosts

Check whether mTLS has been enabled for the correct host. The host should match the API endpoint that you want to protect.

​​ Review mTLS rules

To review mTLS rules: