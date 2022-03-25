Troubleshooting Universal SSL

​​ Resolve a timed out state

If a certificate issuance times out, Cloudflare tells you where in the chain of issuance the timeout occurred: Initializing, Validation, Issuance, Deployment, or Deletion.

To resolve timeout issues, try one or more of the following options:

Change the Proxy status of related DNS records to DNS only (gray-clouded) and wait at least a minute. Then, change the Proxy status back to Proxied (orange-clouded).

of related DNS records to (gray-clouded) and wait at least a minute. Then, change the back to (orange-clouded). Disable Universal SSL and wait at least a minute. Then, re-enable Universal SSL.

and wait at least a minute. Then, re-enable Universal SSL. Send a PATCH request to the validation endpoint External link icon Open external link using the same DCV method (API only).

using the same DCV method (API only). Follow the APEX validation method .

​​ Other issues