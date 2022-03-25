Remove key file password
You cannot upload a custom certificate with a password-protected key file.
example.com.key.
Linux
example.com.key file.
rsa with
ec).
Windows
.zip file and extract it.
key.pem file to Cloudflare.
Open a command console.
Navigate to the directory containing the
Copy the original key.
Run the following command (if using an ECDSA certificate, replace
When prompted in the console window, enter the original key password.
Upload the file contents to Cloudflare.
Go to https://indy.fulgan.com/SSL/ and download the latest version of OpenSSL for your x86 or x86_64 operating system.
Open the
Click openssl.exe.
In the command window that appears, run:
Enter the original key password when prompted by the openssl.exe command window.
Upload the contents of the