Entrust nShield Connect
Since the keys are already in place, we merely need to build the configuration file that the key server will read on startup. In this example the device contains a single RSA key pair.
We ask
pkcs11-tool (provided by the
opensc package) to display the objects stored in the token:
$ pkcs11-tool --module /opt/nfast/toolkits/pkcs11/libcknfast.so -OUsing slot 0 with a present token (0x1d622495)Private Key Object; RSA label: rsa-privkey ID: 105013281578de42ea45f5bfac46d302fb006687 Usage: decrypt, sign, unwrapwarning: PKCS11 function C_GetAttributeValue(ALWAYS_AUTHENTICATE) failed: rv = CKR_ATTRIBUTE_TYPE_INVALID (0x12)
Public Key Object; RSA 2048 bits label: rsa-privkey ID: 105013281578de42ea45f5bfac46d302fb006687 Usage: encrypt, verify, wrap
The key piece of information is the label of the object,
rsa-privkey. Open up
/etc/keyless/gokeyless.yaml and immediately after
private_key_stores: - dir: /etc/keyless/keys
add
- uri: pkcs11:token=accelerator;object=rsa-privkey?module-path=/opt/nfast/toolkits/pkcs11/libcknfast.so&max-sessions=4
Save the config file, restart
gokeyless, and verify it started successfully.
$ sudo systemctl restart gokeyless.service$ sudo systemctl status gokeyless.service -l