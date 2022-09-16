Browser compatibility

Cloudflare attempts to provide compatibility for as wide a range of user agents (browsers, API clients, etc.) as possible. The specific set of supported browsers differs by SSL product, however. See below for specific details.

​​ Universal SSL

Feature/Zone Plan Free Pro Business Enterprise Clients using ECDSA key exchange ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Clients using RSA key exchange ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

Important Cloudflare Universal SSL only supports browsers and API clients that use the Server Name Indication (SNI) External link icon Open external link extension to the TLS protocol.

​​ Free plan

Universal SSL certificates issued for Free plan zones require user agents that send Server Name Indication (SNI) and support the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA). SNI and ECDSA certificates work with these modern browsers:

Desktop Browsers installed on Windows Vista or OS X 10.6 or later:

Internet Explorer 7

Firefox 2

Opera 8 (with TLS 1.1 enabled)

Google Chrome v5.0.342.0

Safari 2.1

Mobile Browsers

Mobile Safari for iOS 4.0:

Android 3.0 (Honeycomb) and later

Windows Phone 7

​​ Paid plans

Paid plans provide additional compatibility with older browsers/operating systems, such as Windows XP and Android 3.0 and earlier.

​​ Other products

Feature/Product Custom (Legacy IP) Custom Certificates Advanced Certificates SSL for SaaS Clients using ECDSA key exchange ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Clients using RSA key exchange ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Clients without SNI ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌