Key server metrics

The gokeyless key server exposes a Prometheus ↗ metrics endpoint that you can use to monitor signing performance, error rates, connection health, and certificate expiry. This endpoint can also be scraped by the OpenTelemetry Collector Prometheus receiver, making the metrics available to any OpenTelemetry-compatible backend.

Metrics endpoint

By default, metrics are served at:

http://<host>:2406/metrics

The port is configurable via the metrics_port key in your configuration file, the --metrics-port flag, or the KEYLESS_METRICS_PORT environment variable.

The endpoint serves only /metrics . There are no additional HTTP endpoints such as /health or /debug .

Histogram buckets

All histogram metrics share the same bucket configuration: 15 exponential buckets starting at 100 microseconds, doubling each step up to approximately 1.64 seconds, plus a final +Inf bucket.

Bucket Upper bound 1 100 µs 2 200 µs 3 400 µs 4 800 µs 5 1.6 ms 6 3.2 ms 7 6.4 ms 8 12.8 ms 9 25.6 ms 10 51.2 ms 11 102 ms 12 205 ms 13 410 ms 14 819 ms 15 ~1.64 s +Inf Anything above ~1.64 s

Note When using a hardware security module (HSM) with a PKCS#11 session pool, the pool wait timeout is hardcoded at 10 seconds. A pool exhaustion event will therefore always appear in the +Inf bucket. Spikes in +Inf observations on signing operations with error="cryptography error" are a direct indicator of PKCS#11 session pool saturation.

Metrics reference

Type: Counter

Labels: opcode

Counts every incoming request received over an established connection, regardless of outcome. Incremented once per request before any processing begins.

The opcode label uses the full constant name from the gokeyless protocol.

RSA operations

opcode label Wire value Description OpRSADecrypt 0x01 RSA raw decryption — used in TLS RSA key exchange (deprecated in TLS 1.3) OpRSASignMD5SHA1 0x02 RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over MD5+SHA1 combined hash — TLS 1.0/1.1 handshake OpRSASignSHA1 0x03 RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over SHA1 OpRSASignSHA224 0x04 RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over SHA224 OpRSASignSHA256 0x05 RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over SHA256 OpRSASignSHA384 0x06 RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over SHA384 OpRSASignSHA512 0x07 RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over SHA512 OpRSAPSSSignSHA256 0x35 RSASSA-PSS signature over SHA256 — primary RSA operation in TLS 1.3 OpRSAPSSSignSHA384 0x36 RSASSA-PSS signature over SHA384 OpRSAPSSSignSHA512 0x37 RSASSA-PSS signature over SHA512

ECDSA operations

opcode label Wire value Description OpECDSASignMD5SHA1 0x12 ECDSA signature over MD5+SHA1 combined hash OpECDSASignSHA1 0x13 ECDSA signature over SHA1 OpECDSASignSHA224 0x14 ECDSA signature over SHA224 OpECDSASignSHA256 0x15 ECDSA signature over SHA256 — most common in TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3 OpECDSASignSHA384 0x16 ECDSA signature over SHA384 OpECDSASignSHA512 0x17 ECDSA signature over SHA512

Other signing

opcode label Wire value Description OpEd25519Sign 0x18 Ed25519 signature over an arbitrary-length payload (not a pre-hashed digest)

Sealing and infrastructure operations

opcode label Wire value Description OpSeal 0x21 Encrypt a blob using the server's sealing key — used for TLS session tickets OpUnseal 0x22 Decrypt a blob previously encrypted by OpSeal . Returns ErrExpired if the sealing key has rotated OpRPC 0x23 Execute a named function registered on the server. Available to all connection types OpCustom 0x24 Execute a custom function set in the server configuration. Available to unrestricted connections only OpPing 0xF1 Health check — the server echoes the payload back as OpPong with no HSM or key lookup involved

Type: Histogram

Labels: type , error

Measures the time to execute a single operation, from when processing begins to when a response is produced. For operations backed by a PKCS#11 HSM, this includes the full time waiting for a session from the pool plus the HSM cryptographic operation time.

This metric does not include time a request spends waiting for a connection semaphore slot. That is captured by keyless_request_total_duration_per_opcode .

type label

Opcodes are grouped into coarser categories for this label:

type label Opcodes included rsa OpRSADecrypt , all OpRSASign* , all OpRSAPSSSign* ecdsa All OpECDSASign* ed25519 OpEd25519Sign rpc OpRPC custom OpCustom other OpSeal , OpUnseal , OpPing , OpPong , OpResponse , OpError unknown Any unrecognised opcode byte

Note OpPing is grouped into other alongside OpSeal and OpUnseal . Ping round-trip latency cannot be separated from seal and unseal operation latency in this metric.

error label

For successful requests the value is no error . All other values indicate a failed operation.

error label Description Common cause no error Operation completed successfully — cryptography error HSM or signing operation failed PKCS#11 session pool exhaustion ( resource pool timed out ), HSM returned an error, key type mismatch key not found due to no matching SKI/SNI/ServerIP Key lookup returned no result Key not loaded in keystore, incorrect SKI in request read failure I/O read error during the operation Disk error reading key file version mismatch Protocol version not supported Client and server version skew bad opcode Unknown opcode received OpCustom sent with no custom handler configured unexpected opcode A response opcode was used as a request Client sent OpPong , OpResponse , or OpError as a request malformed message TLV parse failure Corrupt or truncated packet internal error Non-cryptographic server-side failure Sealer is nil, RPC dispatch error certificate not found Certificate lookup failed Certificate not loaded sealing key expired OpUnseal blob is too old to decrypt TLS session ticket key rotation — blob sealed with a key that has since been retired remote configuration error Remote key server is misconfigured Key points to an unreachable or misconfigured remote key server

Type: Histogram

Labels: type , error (same values as keyless_request_exec_duration_per_opcode )

Measures the total time to satisfy a request, from when the request packet is read off the wire to when the response bytes are written back to the client.

total_duration = exec_duration + response_write_time

Both timestamps are captured after the connection semaphore is already held, so semaphore queue wait time is not included in either histogram. Under normal load, total duration and exec duration are approximately equal. A growing gap between them indicates slow writes back to the client — for example, network backpressure between the key server and the Cloudflare edge.

Type: Histogram

Labels: None

Measures the time taken by the keystore to locate and return the private key for each request, keyed by SKI, SNI, and server IP.

For file-backed keystores, this is a map lookup and is typically sub-millisecond.

For PKCS#11 or HSM keystores, this may include a network round-trip to the HSM if key references are not cached in memory.

This metric is recorded for all signing and decryption operations: OpRSADecrypt , all OpRSASign* , all OpRSAPSSSign* , all OpECDSASign* , and OpEd25519Sign .

It is not recorded for OpPing , OpSeal , OpUnseal , OpRPC , or OpCustom , which do not require a private key lookup.

Type: Counter

Labels: None

Counts connection-level transport failures. This metric reflects problems at the network or TLS layer — it does not count signing errors or key lookup failures, which are reported in the error label of the duration histograms.

Scenario Counted? TLS handshake failure No Client disconnected before TLS handshake (EOF) No Failure determining connection trust level after TLS Yes Non-EOF read error on an established connection Yes Write error when delivering a response Yes Read timeout — graceful connection drain No Signing error, including PKCS#11 pool timeout No Key not found No

Type: Gauge

Labels: source , serial_no , cn , hostnames , ca , server , client

Reports the expiration time ( NotAfter ) of each certificate loaded by the key server as a Unix timestamp. One time series is emitted per certificate.

This metric is updated:

At startup, for the server authentication certificate ( auth_cert ) and the Cloudflare CA certificate ( cloudflare_ca_cert ).

) and the Cloudflare CA certificate ( ). On each successful inbound TLS connection, for the peer certificates presented by the connecting client.

Label Description source File path for startup certs; listener: <addr> for peer certs from incoming connections serial_no Certificate serial number cn Subject Common Name hostnames Sorted, comma-separated list of DNS Subject Alternative Names ca 1 if the certificate is a CA certificate, 0 otherwise server 1 if the certificate includes ExtKeyUsageServerAuth , 0 otherwise client 1 if the certificate includes ExtKeyUsageClientAuth , 0 otherwise

Note server_utilization is a registered GaugeVec metric that is never written to by the key server. Because no label values are ever set, it emits no time series in the /metrics output at all. Do not use it.

Example PromQL queries

Signing throughput by key type

sum by (opcode) (rate(keyless_requests[1m]))

Error rate by error type

sum by (error) ( rate(keyless_request_exec_duration_per_opcode_count{error!="no error"}[5m]) )

99th percentile signing latency for RSA

histogram_quantile( 0.99, rate(keyless_request_exec_duration_per_opcode_bucket{type="rsa"}[5m]) )

A value approaching 10 seconds indicates PKCS#11 session pool exhaustion. Refer to Scaling and benchmarking and your HSM documentation for guidance on increasing the session pool size.

99th percentile key load latency

histogram_quantile(0.99, rate(keyless_key_load_duration_bucket[5m]))

A spike here without a corresponding spike in exec duration suggests the keystore lookup itself is slow — a possible disk I/O issue or PKCS#11 object enumeration delay.

Connection failure rate

rate(keyless_failed_connection_total[5m])

A sustained non-zero rate indicates network or TLS problems between the Cloudflare network and your key server.

Alert on certificate expiry within 30 days