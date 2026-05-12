Key server metrics
The gokeyless key server exposes a Prometheus ↗ metrics endpoint that you can use to monitor signing performance, error rates, connection health, and certificate expiry. This endpoint can also be scraped by the OpenTelemetry Collector Prometheus receiver, making the metrics available to any OpenTelemetry-compatible backend.
By default, metrics are served at:
The port is configurable via the
metrics_port key in your configuration file, the
--metrics-port flag, or the
KEYLESS_METRICS_PORT environment variable.
The endpoint serves only
/metrics. There are no additional HTTP endpoints such as
/health or
/debug.
All histogram metrics share the same bucket configuration: 15 exponential buckets starting at 100 microseconds, doubling each step up to approximately 1.64 seconds, plus a final
+Inf bucket.
|Bucket
|Upper bound
|1
|100 µs
|2
|200 µs
|3
|400 µs
|4
|800 µs
|5
|1.6 ms
|6
|3.2 ms
|7
|6.4 ms
|8
|12.8 ms
|9
|25.6 ms
|10
|51.2 ms
|11
|102 ms
|12
|205 ms
|13
|410 ms
|14
|819 ms
|15
|~1.64 s
|+Inf
|Anything above ~1.64 s
Type: Counter
Labels:
opcode
Counts every incoming request received over an established connection, regardless of outcome. Incremented once per request before any processing begins.
The
opcode label uses the full constant name from the gokeyless protocol.
opcode label
|Wire value
|Description
OpRSADecrypt
0x01
|RSA raw decryption — used in TLS RSA key exchange (deprecated in TLS 1.3)
OpRSASignMD5SHA1
0x02
|RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over MD5+SHA1 combined hash — TLS 1.0/1.1 handshake
OpRSASignSHA1
0x03
|RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over SHA1
OpRSASignSHA224
0x04
|RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over SHA224
OpRSASignSHA256
0x05
|RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over SHA256
OpRSASignSHA384
0x06
|RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over SHA384
OpRSASignSHA512
0x07
|RSA PKCS#1 v1.5 signature over SHA512
OpRSAPSSSignSHA256
0x35
|RSASSA-PSS signature over SHA256 — primary RSA operation in TLS 1.3
OpRSAPSSSignSHA384
0x36
|RSASSA-PSS signature over SHA384
OpRSAPSSSignSHA512
0x37
|RSASSA-PSS signature over SHA512
opcode label
|Wire value
|Description
OpECDSASignMD5SHA1
0x12
|ECDSA signature over MD5+SHA1 combined hash
OpECDSASignSHA1
0x13
|ECDSA signature over SHA1
OpECDSASignSHA224
0x14
|ECDSA signature over SHA224
OpECDSASignSHA256
0x15
|ECDSA signature over SHA256 — most common in TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3
OpECDSASignSHA384
0x16
|ECDSA signature over SHA384
OpECDSASignSHA512
0x17
|ECDSA signature over SHA512
opcode label
|Wire value
|Description
OpEd25519Sign
0x18
|Ed25519 signature over an arbitrary-length payload (not a pre-hashed digest)
opcode label
|Wire value
|Description
OpSeal
0x21
|Encrypt a blob using the server's sealing key — used for TLS session tickets
OpUnseal
0x22
|Decrypt a blob previously encrypted by
OpSeal. Returns
ErrExpired if the sealing key has rotated
OpRPC
0x23
|Execute a named function registered on the server. Available to all connection types
OpCustom
0x24
|Execute a custom function set in the server configuration. Available to unrestricted connections only
OpPing
0xF1
|Health check — the server echoes the payload back as
OpPong with no HSM or key lookup involved
Type: Histogram
Labels:
type,
error
Measures the time to execute a single operation, from when processing begins to when a response is produced. For operations backed by a PKCS#11 HSM, this includes the full time waiting for a session from the pool plus the HSM cryptographic operation time.
This metric does not include time a request spends waiting for a connection semaphore slot. That is captured by
keyless_request_total_duration_per_opcode.
Opcodes are grouped into coarser categories for this label:
type label
|Opcodes included
rsa
OpRSADecrypt, all
OpRSASign*, all
OpRSAPSSSign*
ecdsa
|All
OpECDSASign*
ed25519
OpEd25519Sign
rpc
OpRPC
custom
OpCustom
other
OpSeal,
OpUnseal,
OpPing,
OpPong,
OpResponse,
OpError
unknown
|Any unrecognised opcode byte
For successful requests the value is
no error. All other values indicate a failed operation.
error label
|Description
|Common cause
no error
|Operation completed successfully
|—
cryptography error
|HSM or signing operation failed
|PKCS#11 session pool exhaustion (
resource pool timed out), HSM returned an error, key type mismatch
key not found due to no matching SKI/SNI/ServerIP
|Key lookup returned no result
|Key not loaded in keystore, incorrect SKI in request
read failure
|I/O read error during the operation
|Disk error reading key file
version mismatch
|Protocol version not supported
|Client and server version skew
bad opcode
|Unknown opcode received
OpCustom sent with no custom handler configured
unexpected opcode
|A response opcode was used as a request
|Client sent
OpPong,
OpResponse, or
OpError as a request
malformed message
|TLV parse failure
|Corrupt or truncated packet
internal error
|Non-cryptographic server-side failure
|Sealer is nil, RPC dispatch error
certificate not found
|Certificate lookup failed
|Certificate not loaded
sealing key expired
OpUnseal blob is too old to decrypt
|TLS session ticket key rotation — blob sealed with a key that has since been retired
remote configuration error
|Remote key server is misconfigured
|Key points to an unreachable or misconfigured remote key server
Type: Histogram
Labels:
type,
error (same values as
keyless_request_exec_duration_per_opcode)
Measures the total time to satisfy a request, from when the request packet is read off the wire to when the response bytes are written back to the client.
Both timestamps are captured after the connection semaphore is already held, so semaphore queue wait time is not included in either histogram. Under normal load, total duration and exec duration are approximately equal. A growing gap between them indicates slow writes back to the client — for example, network backpressure between the key server and the Cloudflare edge.
Type: Histogram
Labels: None
Measures the time taken by the keystore to locate and return the private key for each request, keyed by SKI, SNI, and server IP.
- For file-backed keystores, this is a map lookup and is typically sub-millisecond.
- For PKCS#11 or HSM keystores, this may include a network round-trip to the HSM if key references are not cached in memory.
This metric is recorded for all signing and decryption operations:
OpRSADecrypt, all
OpRSASign*, all
OpRSAPSSSign*, all
OpECDSASign*, and
OpEd25519Sign.
It is not recorded for
OpPing,
OpSeal,
OpUnseal,
OpRPC, or
OpCustom, which do not require a private key lookup.
Type: Counter
Labels: None
Counts connection-level transport failures. This metric reflects problems at the network or TLS layer — it does not count signing errors or key lookup failures, which are reported in the
error label of the duration histograms.
|Scenario
|Counted?
|TLS handshake failure
|No
|Client disconnected before TLS handshake (EOF)
|No
|Failure determining connection trust level after TLS
|Yes
|Non-EOF read error on an established connection
|Yes
|Write error when delivering a response
|Yes
|Read timeout — graceful connection drain
|No
|Signing error, including PKCS#11 pool timeout
|No
|Key not found
|No
Type: Gauge
Labels:
source,
serial_no,
cn,
hostnames,
ca,
server,
client
Reports the expiration time (
NotAfter) of each certificate loaded by the key server as a Unix timestamp. One time series is emitted per certificate.
This metric is updated:
- At startup, for the server authentication certificate (
auth_cert) and the Cloudflare CA certificate (
cloudflare_ca_cert).
- On each successful inbound TLS connection, for the peer certificates presented by the connecting client.
|Label
|Description
source
|File path for startup certs;
listener: <addr> for peer certs from incoming connections
serial_no
|Certificate serial number
cn
|Subject Common Name
hostnames
|Sorted, comma-separated list of DNS Subject Alternative Names
ca
1 if the certificate is a CA certificate,
0 otherwise
server
1 if the certificate includes
ExtKeyUsageServerAuth,
0 otherwise
client
1 if the certificate includes
ExtKeyUsageClientAuth,
0 otherwise
A value approaching 10 seconds indicates PKCS#11 session pool exhaustion. Refer to Scaling and benchmarking and your HSM documentation for guidance on increasing the session pool size.
A spike here without a corresponding spike in exec duration suggests the keystore lookup itself is slow — a possible disk I/O issue or PKCS#11 object enumeration delay.
A sustained non-zero rate indicates network or TLS problems between the Cloudflare network and your key server.