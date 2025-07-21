Forward certificate to server

Customers using Cloudflare Access also have the option to forward client certificates to their origin server.

Forward a client certificate

In addition to enforcing mTLS authentication for your host, you can also forward a client certificate to your origin server as an HTTP header. This setup is often helpful for server logging.

To avoid adding the certificate to every single request, the certificate is only forwarded on the first request of an mTLS connection.

This process is only available on accounts with Cloudflare Access.

Cloudflare API

The most common approach to forwarding a certificate is to use the Cloudflare API to update an mTLS certificate's hostname settings.

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Mutual TLS Certificates Write

Update an mTLS certificate's hostname settings curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /access/certificates/settings" \ --request PUT \ --header "X-Auth-Email: $CLOUDFLARE_EMAIL " \ --header "X-Auth-Key: $CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY " \ --json '{ "settings": [ { "hostname": "<HOSTNAME>", "china_network": false, "client_certificate_forwarding": true } ] }'

Once client_certificate_forwarding is set to true , every request within an mTLS connection will now include the following headers:

Cf-Client-Cert-Der-Base64

Cf-Client-Cert-Sha256

Managed Transforms

You can also modify HTTP response headers using Managed Transforms to pass along TLS client auth headers.

Cloudflare Workers

Additionally, Workers can provide details around the client certificate.