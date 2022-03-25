Google Cloud HSM

This tutorial uses Google Cloud HSM External link icon Open external link — a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified implementation.

​​ Before you start

Make sure that you have:

Set up your Google Cloud project External link icon Open external link

​​ 1. Create a key ring

To set up the Google Cloud HSM, create a key ring External link icon Open external link and indicate its location. Note: Only certain locations External link icon Open external link support Google Cloud HSM.

​​ 2. Create a key

Create a key, including the following information:

Field Value Key ring The key ring you created in Step 2 Protection level HSM Purpose Asymmetric Encrypt

​​ 3. Import the private key

After creating a key ring and key, import the private key External link icon Open external link . Note: You need to convert your key External link icon Open external link from a PEM to DER format.

​​ 4. Modify your gokeyless config file and restart the service

Once you’ve imported the key, copy the Resource name from the UI. Then, add this value to the gokeyless YAML file under private_key_stores .

With the config file saved, restart gokeyless and verify it started successfully.