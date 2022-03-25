Azure Managed HSM

This tutorial uses Microsoft Azure’s Managed HSM External link icon Open external link — a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified implementation — to deploy a VM with the Keyless SSL daemon.

​​ Before you start

Make sure you have:

Followed Microsoft’s tutorial External link icon Open external link for provisioning and activating the managed HSM

for provisioning and activating the managed HSM Set up a VM for your key server

​​ 1. Create a VM

Create a VM where you will deploy the keyless daemon.

​​ 2. Deploy the keyless server

Follow these instructions to deploy your keyless server.

​​ 3. Set up the Azure CLI

Set up the Azure CLI (used to access the private key).

For example, if you were using MacOS:

brew install azure-cli

​​ 4. Set up the Managed HSM

Log in through the Azure CLI and create a resource group for the Managed HSM in one of the supported regions: $ az login $ az group create --name HSMgroup --location southcentralus Note: For a list of supported regions, see the [Microsoft documentation](https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/global-infrastructure/services/?products=key-vault). Create, provision, and activate External link icon Open external link the HSM. Add your private key to the keyvault , which returns the URI you need for Step 4: $ az keyvault key import --hsm-name "KeylessHSM" --name "hsm-pub-keyless" --pem-file server.key If the key server is running in an Azure VM in the same account, use Managed services for authorization: Enable managed services on the VM in the UI. Give your service user (associated with your VM) HSM sign permissions $ az keyvault role assignment create --hsm-name KeylessHSM --assignee $(az vm identity show --name "hsmtestvm" --resource-group "HSMgroup" --query principalId -o tsv) --scope / --role "Managed HSM Crypto User" In the gokeyless YAML file, add the URI from Step 2 under private_key_stores . See our README External link icon Open external link for an example.

​​ 5. Restart gokeyless

Once you save the config file, restart gokeyless and verify that it started successfully: