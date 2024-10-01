 Skip to content
Fortanix Data Security Manager

You can use Cloudfare Keyless SSL with Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM), a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified implementation.

You must have a Data Security Manager Enterprise Tier and set up a group and an application assigned to the group.

For detailed guidance, follow the tutorial in the Fortanix documentation. This guide is based on the Keyless SSL public DNS option and has been tested using a virtual machine (VM) deployed to Azure running Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS.

