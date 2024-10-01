You can use Cloudfare Keyless SSL with Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) ↗, a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified implementation.

You must have a Data Security Manager Enterprise Tier ↗ and set up a group and an application assigned to the group.

For detailed guidance, follow the tutorial in the Fortanix documentation ↗. This guide is based on the Keyless SSL public DNS option and has been tested using a virtual machine (VM) deployed to Azure running Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS.