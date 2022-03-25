API commands
Use the following API commands to manage advanced certificates. If you are using our API for the first time, review our API Quickstart .
|Command
|Method
|Endpoint
|Additional notes
|Order Advanced Certificate
POST
zones/:zone/ssl/certificate_packs/order
|Restart validation for an Advanced Certificate Manager certificate pack
PATCH
zones/:zone/ssl/certificate_packs/:certificate_pack
|Delete Advanced Certificate Manager certificate pack
DELETE
zones/:zone/ssl/certificate_packs/:certificate_pack
|List all Advanced Certificate Manager certificate packs
GET
zones/:zone/ssl/certificate_packs?status=all
|This API call returns all certificate packs for a domain (Universal, Custom, and Advanced).
|List Cipher Suite settings
GET
zones/:zone/settings/ciphers
|Change Cipher Suite settings
PATCH
zones/:zone/settings/ciphers
|To restore default settings, send a blank array in the
value parameter.