Enable DNSSEC
DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) adds an extra layer of authentication to DNS, ensuring requests are not routed to a spoofed domain.
For additional background on DNSSEC, visit the Cloudflare Learning Center.
When you enable DNSSEC, Cloudflare signs your zone, publishes your public signing keys, and generates your DS record.
Step 1 - Activate DNSSEC in Cloudflare
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to DNS > Settings.
- For DNSSEC, click Enable DNSSEC.
- In the dialog, you have access to several necessary values to help you create a DS record at your registrar. Once you close the dialog, you can access this information by clicking DS record on the DNSSEC card.
Step 2 — Add DS record to your registrar
Add the DS record to your registrar. If Algorithm 13 - Cloudflare’s preferred cipher choice - is not listed by your registrar, it may also be called ECDSA Curve P-256 with SHA-256. This is not an exhaustive list of how to update DS records in other providers, but the following links may be helpful:
Provider-specific instructions
