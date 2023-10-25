Enable DNSSEC

DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) adds an extra layer of authentication to DNS, ensuring requests are not routed to a spoofed domain.

For additional background on DNSSEC, visit the Cloudflare Learning Center External link icon Open external link .

When you enable DNSSEC, Cloudflare signs your zone, publishes your public signing keys, and generates your DS record.

​​ Step 1 - Activate DNSSEC in Cloudflare

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to DNS > Settings. For DNSSEC, click Enable DNSSEC. In the dialog, you have access to several necessary values to help you create a DS record at your registrar. Once you close the dialog, you can access this information by clicking DS record on the DNSSEC card.

​​ Step 2 — Add DS record to your registrar