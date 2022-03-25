Set up DNSSEC

DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) adds an extra layer of authentication to DNS, ensuring requests are not routed to a spoofed domain. For additional background on DNSSEC, visit the Cloudflare Learning Center External link icon Open external link .

​​ Enable DNSSEC

When you enable DNSSEC, Cloudflare signs your zone, publishes your public signing keys, and generates your DS record.

​​ Step 1 — Activate DNSSEC in Cloudflare

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to DNS. For DNSSEC, click Enable DNSSEC. In the dialog, you have access to several necessary values to help you create a DS record at your registrar. Once you close the dialog, you can access this information by clicking DS record on the DNSSEC card.

​​ Step 2 — Add DS record to your registrar

For more help with DNSSEC, refer to Troubleshooting DNSSEC External link icon Open external link .

If your registrar does not support DNSSEC with Cloudflare’s preferred cipher choice (Algorithm 13), you have several options:

Contact your registrar to ask for DNSSEC with modern encryption.

Transfer your domain to a different registrar that supports DNSSEC with Algorithm 13

File a complaint with ICANN External link icon Open external link , citing your registrar’s lack of compliance.