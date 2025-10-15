Manage files

This guide shows you how to read, write, organize, and synchronize files in the sandbox filesystem.

Path conventions

File operations support both absolute and relative paths:

/workspace - Default working directory for application files

- Default working directory for application files /tmp - Temporary files (may be cleared)

- Temporary files (may be cleared) /home - User home directory

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Absolute paths await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/app.js" , code ) ; // Relative paths (session-aware) const session = await sandbox . createSession () ; await session . exec ( "cd /workspace/my-project" ) ; await session . writeFile ( "app.js" , code ) ; // Writes to /workspace/my-project/app.js await session . writeFile ( "src/index.js" , code ) ; // Writes to /workspace/my-project/src/index.js TypeScript // Absolute paths await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/app.js' , code ) ; // Relative paths (session-aware) const session = await sandbox . createSession () ; await session . exec ( 'cd /workspace/my-project' ) ; await session . writeFile ( 'app.js' , code ) ; // Writes to /workspace/my-project/app.js await session . writeFile ( 'src/index.js' , code ) ; // Writes to /workspace/my-project/src/index.js

Write files

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Write text file await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/app.js" , `console.log('Hello from sandbox!');` , ) ; // Write JSON const config = { name : "my-app" , version : "1.0.0" }; await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/config.json" , JSON . stringify ( config , null , 2 ) , ) ; // Write binary file (base64) const buffer = await fetch ( imageUrl ) . then ( ( r ) => r . arrayBuffer ()) ; const base64 = btoa ( String . fromCharCode ( ...new Uint8Array ( buffer ))) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/image.png" , base64 , { encoding : "base64" } ) ; TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'my-sandbox' ) ; // Write text file await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/app.js' , `console.log('Hello from sandbox!');` ) ; // Write JSON const config = { name : 'my-app' , version : '1.0.0' }; await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/config.json' , JSON . stringify ( config , null , 2 )) ; // Write binary file (base64) const buffer = await fetch ( imageUrl ) . then ( r => r . arrayBuffer ()) ; const base64 = btoa ( String . fromCharCode ( ...new Uint8Array ( buffer ))) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/image.png' , base64 , { encoding : 'base64' } ) ;

Read files

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Read text file const file = await sandbox . readFile ( "/workspace/app.js" ) ; console . log ( file . content ) ; // Read and parse JSON const configFile = await sandbox . readFile ( "/workspace/config.json" ) ; const config = JSON . parse ( configFile . content ) ; // Read binary file const imageFile = await sandbox . readFile ( "/workspace/image.png" , { encoding : "base64" , } ) ; return new Response ( atob ( imageFile . content ) , { headers : { "Content-Type" : "image/png" }, } ) ; TypeScript // Read text file const file = await sandbox . readFile ( '/workspace/app.js' ) ; console . log ( file . content ) ; // Read and parse JSON const configFile = await sandbox . readFile ( '/workspace/config.json' ) ; const config = JSON . parse ( configFile . content ) ; // Read binary file const imageFile = await sandbox . readFile ( '/workspace/image.png' , { encoding : 'base64' } ) ; return new Response ( atob ( imageFile . content ) , { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'image/png' } } ) ;

Organize files

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Create directories await sandbox . mkdir ( "/workspace/src" , { recursive : true } ) ; await sandbox . mkdir ( "/workspace/tests" , { recursive : true } ) ; // Rename file await sandbox . renameFile ( "/workspace/draft.txt" , "/workspace/final.txt" ) ; // Move file await sandbox . moveFile ( "/tmp/download.txt" , "/workspace/data.txt" ) ; // Delete file await sandbox . deleteFile ( "/workspace/temp.txt" ) ; TypeScript // Create directories await sandbox . mkdir ( '/workspace/src' , { recursive : true } ) ; await sandbox . mkdir ( '/workspace/tests' , { recursive : true } ) ; // Rename file await sandbox . renameFile ( '/workspace/draft.txt' , '/workspace/final.txt' ) ; // Move file await sandbox . moveFile ( '/tmp/download.txt' , '/workspace/data.txt' ) ; // Delete file await sandbox . deleteFile ( '/workspace/temp.txt' ) ;

Batch operations

Write multiple files in parallel:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const files = { "/workspace/src/app.js" : 'console.log("app");' , "/workspace/src/utils.js" : 'console.log("utils");' , "/workspace/README.md" : "# My Project" , }; await Promise . all ( Object . entries ( files ) . map ( ([ path , content ]) => sandbox . writeFile ( path , content ) , ) , ) ; TypeScript const files = { '/workspace/src/app.js' : 'console.log("app");' , '/workspace/src/utils.js' : 'console.log("utils");' , '/workspace/README.md' : '# My Project' }; await Promise . all ( Object . entries ( files ) . map ( ([ path , content ]) => sandbox . writeFile ( path , content ) ) ) ;

Check if file exists

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript try { await sandbox . readFile ( "/workspace/config.json" ) ; console . log ( "File exists" ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( error . code === "FILE_NOT_FOUND" ) { // Create default config await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/config.json" , "{}" ) ; } } TypeScript try { await sandbox . readFile ( '/workspace/config.json' ) ; console . log ( 'File exists' ) ; } catch ( error ) { if ( error . code === 'FILE_NOT_FOUND' ) { // Create default config await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/config.json' , '{}' ) ; } }

Best practices

Use /workspace - Default working directory for app files

- Default working directory for app files Use absolute paths - Always use full paths like /workspace/file.txt

- Always use full paths like Batch operations - Use Promise.all() for multiple independent file writes

- Use for multiple independent file writes Create parent directories - Use recursive: true when creating nested paths

- Use when creating nested paths Handle errors - Check for FILE_NOT_FOUND errors gracefully

Troubleshooting

Directory doesn't exist

Create parent directories first:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Create directory, then write file await sandbox . mkdir ( "/workspace/data" , { recursive : true } ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/data/file.txt" , content ) ; TypeScript // Create directory, then write file await sandbox . mkdir ( '/workspace/data' , { recursive : true } ) ; await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/data/file.txt' , content ) ;

Binary file encoding

Use base64 for binary files:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Write binary await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/image.png" , base64Data , { encoding : "base64" , } ) ; // Read binary const file = await sandbox . readFile ( "/workspace/image.png" , { encoding : "base64" , } ) ; TypeScript // Write binary await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/image.png' , base64Data , { encoding : 'base64' } ) ; // Read binary const file = await sandbox . readFile ( '/workspace/image.png' , { encoding : 'base64' } ) ;