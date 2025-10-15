 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Manage files

This guide shows you how to read, write, organize, and synchronize files in the sandbox filesystem.

Path conventions

File operations support both absolute and relative paths:

  • /workspace - Default working directory for application files
  • /tmp - Temporary files (may be cleared)
  • /home - User home directory
JavaScript
// Absolute paths
await sandbox.writeFile("/workspace/app.js", code);


// Relative paths (session-aware)
const session = await sandbox.createSession();
await session.exec("cd /workspace/my-project");
await session.writeFile("app.js", code); // Writes to /workspace/my-project/app.js
await session.writeFile("src/index.js", code); // Writes to /workspace/my-project/src/index.js

Write files

JavaScript
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// Write text file
await sandbox.writeFile(
  "/workspace/app.js",
  `console.log('Hello from sandbox!');`,
);


// Write JSON
const config = { name: "my-app", version: "1.0.0" };
await sandbox.writeFile(
  "/workspace/config.json",
  JSON.stringify(config, null, 2),
);


// Write binary file (base64)
const buffer = await fetch(imageUrl).then((r) => r.arrayBuffer());
const base64 = btoa(String.fromCharCode(...new Uint8Array(buffer)));
await sandbox.writeFile("/workspace/image.png", base64, { encoding: "base64" });

Read files

JavaScript
// Read text file
const file = await sandbox.readFile("/workspace/app.js");
console.log(file.content);


// Read and parse JSON
const configFile = await sandbox.readFile("/workspace/config.json");
const config = JSON.parse(configFile.content);


// Read binary file
const imageFile = await sandbox.readFile("/workspace/image.png", {
  encoding: "base64",
});
return new Response(atob(imageFile.content), {
  headers: { "Content-Type": "image/png" },
});

Organize files

JavaScript
// Create directories
await sandbox.mkdir("/workspace/src", { recursive: true });
await sandbox.mkdir("/workspace/tests", { recursive: true });


// Rename file
await sandbox.renameFile("/workspace/draft.txt", "/workspace/final.txt");


// Move file
await sandbox.moveFile("/tmp/download.txt", "/workspace/data.txt");


// Delete file
await sandbox.deleteFile("/workspace/temp.txt");

Batch operations

Write multiple files in parallel:

JavaScript
const files = {
  "/workspace/src/app.js": 'console.log("app");',
  "/workspace/src/utils.js": 'console.log("utils");',
  "/workspace/README.md": "# My Project",
};


await Promise.all(
  Object.entries(files).map(([path, content]) =>
    sandbox.writeFile(path, content),
  ),
);

Check if file exists

JavaScript
try {
  await sandbox.readFile("/workspace/config.json");
  console.log("File exists");
} catch (error) {
  if (error.code === "FILE_NOT_FOUND") {
    // Create default config
    await sandbox.writeFile("/workspace/config.json", "{}");
  }
}

Best practices

  • Use /workspace - Default working directory for app files
  • Use absolute paths - Always use full paths like /workspace/file.txt
  • Batch operations - Use Promise.all() for multiple independent file writes
  • Create parent directories - Use recursive: true when creating nested paths
  • Handle errors - Check for FILE_NOT_FOUND errors gracefully

Troubleshooting

Directory doesn't exist

Create parent directories first:

JavaScript
// Create directory, then write file
await sandbox.mkdir("/workspace/data", { recursive: true });
await sandbox.writeFile("/workspace/data/file.txt", content);

Binary file encoding

Use base64 for binary files:

JavaScript
// Write binary
await sandbox.writeFile("/workspace/image.png", base64Data, {
  encoding: "base64",
});


// Read binary
const file = await sandbox.readFile("/workspace/image.png", {
  encoding: "base64",
});