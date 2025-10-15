This guide shows you how to execute commands in the sandbox, handle output, and manage errors effectively.
The SDK provides two methods for command execution:
-
exec() - Run a command and wait for complete result. Best for most use cases.
-
execStream() - Stream output in real-time. Best for long-running commands where you need immediate feedback.
Use
exec() for simple commands that complete quickly:
When passing user input or dynamic values, avoid string interpolation to prevent injection attacks:
Commands can fail in two ways:
- Non-zero exit code - Command ran but failed (result.success === false)
- Execution error - Command couldn't start (throws exception)
The sandbox supports shell features like pipes, redirects, and chaining:
- Check exit codes - Always verify
result.success and
result.exitCode
- Validate inputs - Escape or validate user input to prevent injection
- Use streaming - For long operations, use
execStream() for real-time feedback
- Handle errors - Check stderr for error details
Verify the command exists in the container:
Use absolute paths or change directory: