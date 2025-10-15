This guide shows you how to execute commands in the sandbox, handle output, and manage errors effectively.

Choose the right method

The SDK provides two methods for command execution:

exec() - Run a command and wait for complete result. Best for most use cases.

- Run a command and wait for complete result. Best for most use cases. execStream() - Stream output in real-time. Best for long-running commands where you need immediate feedback.

Execute basic commands

Use exec() for simple commands that complete quickly:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox" ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , "my-sandbox" ) ; // Execute a single command const result = await sandbox . exec ( "python --version" ) ; console . log ( result . stdout ) ; // "Python 3.11.0" console . log ( result . exitCode ) ; // 0 console . log ( result . success ) ; // true TypeScript import { getSandbox } from '@cloudflare/sandbox' ; const sandbox = getSandbox ( env . Sandbox , 'my-sandbox' ) ; // Execute a single command const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'python --version' ) ; console . log ( result . stdout ) ; // "Python 3.11.0" console . log ( result . exitCode ) ; // 0 console . log ( result . success ) ; // true

Pass arguments safely

When passing user input or dynamic values, avoid string interpolation to prevent injection attacks:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Unsafe - vulnerable to injection const filename = userInput ; await sandbox . exec ( `cat ${ filename } ` ) ; // Safe - use proper escaping or validation const safeFilename = filename . replace ( / [ ^ a-zA-Z0-9_.- ] / g , "" ) ; await sandbox . exec ( `cat ${ safeFilename } ` ) ; // Better - write to file and execute await sandbox . writeFile ( "/tmp/input.txt" , userInput ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "python process.py /tmp/input.txt" ) ; TypeScript // Unsafe - vulnerable to injection const filename = userInput ; await sandbox . exec ( `cat ${ filename } ` ) ; // Safe - use proper escaping or validation const safeFilename = filename . replace ( / [ ^ a-zA-Z0-9_.- ] / g , '' ) ; await sandbox . exec ( `cat ${ safeFilename } ` ) ; // Better - write to file and execute await sandbox . writeFile ( '/tmp/input.txt' , userInput ) ; await sandbox . exec ( 'python process.py /tmp/input.txt' ) ;

Handle errors

Commands can fail in two ways:

Non-zero exit code - Command ran but failed (result.success === false) Execution error - Command couldn't start (throws exception)

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript try { const result = await sandbox . exec ( "python analyze.py" ) ; if ( ! result . success ) { // Command failed (non-zero exit code) console . error ( "Analysis failed:" , result . stderr ) ; console . log ( "Exit code:" , result . exitCode ) ; // Handle specific exit codes if ( result . exitCode === 1 ) { throw new Error ( "Invalid input data" ) ; } else if ( result . exitCode === 2 ) { throw new Error ( "Missing dependencies" ) ; } } // Success - process output return JSON . parse ( result . stdout ) ; } catch ( error ) { // Execution error (couldn't start command) console . error ( "Execution failed:" , error . message ) ; throw error ; } TypeScript try { const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'python analyze.py' ) ; if ( ! result . success ) { // Command failed (non-zero exit code) console . error ( 'Analysis failed:' , result . stderr ) ; console . log ( 'Exit code:' , result . exitCode ) ; // Handle specific exit codes if ( result . exitCode === 1 ) { throw new Error ( 'Invalid input data' ) ; } else if ( result . exitCode === 2 ) { throw new Error ( 'Missing dependencies' ) ; } } // Success - process output return JSON . parse ( result . stdout ) ; } catch ( error ) { // Execution error (couldn't start command) console . error ( 'Execution failed:' , error . message ) ; throw error ; }

Execute shell commands

The sandbox supports shell features like pipes, redirects, and chaining:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Pipes and filters const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'ls -la | grep ".py" | wc -l' ) ; console . log ( "Python files:" , result . stdout . trim ()) ; // Output redirection await sandbox . exec ( "python generate.py > output.txt 2> errors.txt" ) ; // Multiple commands await sandbox . exec ( "cd /workspace && npm install && npm test" ) ; TypeScript // Pipes and filters const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'ls -la | grep ".py" | wc -l' ) ; console . log ( 'Python files:' , result . stdout . trim ()) ; // Output redirection await sandbox . exec ( 'python generate.py > output.txt 2> errors.txt' ) ; // Multiple commands await sandbox . exec ( 'cd /workspace && npm install && npm test' ) ;

Execute Python scripts

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Run inline Python const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'python -c "print(sum([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]))"' ) ; console . log ( "Sum:" , result . stdout . trim ()) ; // "15" // Run a script file await sandbox . writeFile ( "/workspace/analyze.py" , ` import sys print(f"Argument: {sys.argv[1]}") ` , ) ; await sandbox . exec ( "python /workspace/analyze.py data.csv" ) ; TypeScript // Run inline Python const result = await sandbox . exec ( 'python -c "print(sum([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]))"' ) ; console . log ( 'Sum:' , result . stdout . trim ()) ; // "15" // Run a script file await sandbox . writeFile ( '/workspace/analyze.py' , ` import sys print(f"Argument: {sys.argv[1]}") ` ) ; await sandbox . exec ( 'python /workspace/analyze.py data.csv' ) ;

Best practices

Check exit codes - Always verify result.success and result.exitCode

- Always verify and Validate inputs - Escape or validate user input to prevent injection

- Escape or validate user input to prevent injection Use streaming - For long operations, use execStream() for real-time feedback

- For long operations, use for real-time feedback Handle errors - Check stderr for error details

Troubleshooting

Command not found

Verify the command exists in the container:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const check = await sandbox . exec ( "which python3" ) ; if ( ! check . success ) { console . error ( "python3 not found" ) ; } TypeScript const check = await sandbox . exec ( 'which python3' ) ; if ( ! check . success ) { console . error ( 'python3 not found' ) ; }

Working directory issues

Use absolute paths or change directory:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript // Use absolute path await sandbox . exec ( "python /workspace/my-app/script.py" ) ; // Or change directory await sandbox . exec ( "cd /workspace/my-app && python script.py" ) ; TypeScript // Use absolute path await sandbox . exec ( 'python /workspace/my-app/script.py' ) ; // Or change directory await sandbox . exec ( 'cd /workspace/my-app && python script.py' ) ;