Cloudflare Docs

Execute commands

This guide shows you how to execute commands in the sandbox, handle output, and manage errors effectively.

Choose the right method

The SDK provides two methods for command execution:

  • exec() - Run a command and wait for complete result. Best for most use cases.
  • execStream() - Stream output in real-time. Best for long-running commands where you need immediate feedback.

Execute basic commands

Use exec() for simple commands that complete quickly:

JavaScript
import { getSandbox } from "@cloudflare/sandbox";


const sandbox = getSandbox(env.Sandbox, "my-sandbox");


// Execute a single command
const result = await sandbox.exec("python --version");


console.log(result.stdout); // "Python 3.11.0"
console.log(result.exitCode); // 0
console.log(result.success); // true

Pass arguments safely

When passing user input or dynamic values, avoid string interpolation to prevent injection attacks:

JavaScript
// Unsafe - vulnerable to injection
const filename = userInput;
await sandbox.exec(`cat ${filename}`);


// Safe - use proper escaping or validation
const safeFilename = filename.replace(/[^a-zA-Z0-9_.-]/g, "");
await sandbox.exec(`cat ${safeFilename}`);


// Better - write to file and execute
await sandbox.writeFile("/tmp/input.txt", userInput);
await sandbox.exec("python process.py /tmp/input.txt");

Handle errors

Commands can fail in two ways:

  1. Non-zero exit code - Command ran but failed (result.success === false)
  2. Execution error - Command couldn't start (throws exception)
JavaScript
try {
  const result = await sandbox.exec("python analyze.py");


  if (!result.success) {
    // Command failed (non-zero exit code)
    console.error("Analysis failed:", result.stderr);
    console.log("Exit code:", result.exitCode);


    // Handle specific exit codes
    if (result.exitCode === 1) {
      throw new Error("Invalid input data");
    } else if (result.exitCode === 2) {
      throw new Error("Missing dependencies");
    }
  }


  // Success - process output
  return JSON.parse(result.stdout);
} catch (error) {
  // Execution error (couldn't start command)
  console.error("Execution failed:", error.message);
  throw error;
}

Execute shell commands

The sandbox supports shell features like pipes, redirects, and chaining:

JavaScript
// Pipes and filters
const result = await sandbox.exec('ls -la | grep ".py" | wc -l');
console.log("Python files:", result.stdout.trim());


// Output redirection
await sandbox.exec("python generate.py > output.txt 2> errors.txt");


// Multiple commands
await sandbox.exec("cd /workspace && npm install && npm test");

Execute Python scripts

JavaScript
// Run inline Python
const result = await sandbox.exec('python -c "print(sum([1, 2, 3, 4, 5]))"');
console.log("Sum:", result.stdout.trim()); // "15"


// Run a script file
await sandbox.writeFile(
  "/workspace/analyze.py",
  `
import sys
print(f"Argument: {sys.argv[1]}")
`,
);


await sandbox.exec("python /workspace/analyze.py data.csv");

Best practices

  • Check exit codes - Always verify result.success and result.exitCode
  • Validate inputs - Escape or validate user input to prevent injection
  • Use streaming - For long operations, use execStream() for real-time feedback
  • Handle errors - Check stderr for error details

Troubleshooting

Command not found

Verify the command exists in the container:

JavaScript
const check = await sandbox.exec("which python3");
if (!check.success) {
  console.error("python3 not found");
}

Working directory issues

Use absolute paths or change directory:

JavaScript
// Use absolute path
await sandbox.exec("python /workspace/my-app/script.py");


// Or change directory
await sandbox.exec("cd /workspace/my-app && python script.py");