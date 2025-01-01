cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_categories
cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_categories Array<String>
Array of string values with the type of unsafe topics detected in the LLM prompt.
The possible values are the following:
|Value
|Category name
|Description
|
S1
|Violent Crimes
|Violent crimes against people or animals.
|
S2
|Non-Violent Crimes
|Non-violent offenses such as fraud, theft, drug creation, or hacking.
|
S3
|Sex-Related Crimes
|Sex-related crimes, including trafficking, assault, and harassment.
|
S4
|Child Sexual Exploitation
|Sexual exploitation of children.
|
S5
|Defamation
|False statements that are likely to damage a living person's reputation.
|
S6
|Specialized Advice
|Specialized financial, medical, or legal advice, or misrepresent dangerous things as safe.
|
S7
|Privacy
|Sensitive, nonpublic personal information that could endanger an individual.
|
S8
|Intellectual Property
|Violate a third party's intellectual property rights.
|
S9
|Indiscriminate Weapons
|Creation of indiscriminate weapons like chemical, biological, or nuclear arms.
|
S10
|Hate
|Demean or dehumanize people based on their race, religion, sexual orientation, or other personal characteristics.
|
S11
|Suicide & Self-Harm
|Encourage or endorse suicide, self-injury, or disordered eating.
|
S12
|Sexual Content
|Erotic content.
|
S13
|Elections
|False information about the time, place, or manner of voting in elections.
Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan. You must also enable Firewall for AI.
Example usage:
