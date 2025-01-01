cf.llm.prompt.injection_score
cf.llm.prompt.injection_score Number
A score from 1–99 that represents the likelihood that the LLM prompt in the request is trying to perform a prompt injection attack.
A low score (for example, below
20) indicates that there is a high probability that the LLM prompt in the request is trying to perform a prompt injection attack.
The special score
100 indicates that Cloudflare did not score the request.
Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan. You must also enable Firewall for AI.
