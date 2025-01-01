cf.llm.prompt.injection_score

Number

A score from 1–99 that represents the likelihood that the LLM prompt in the request is trying to perform a prompt injection attack.

A low score (for example, below 20 ) indicates that there is a high probability that the LLM prompt in the request is trying to perform a prompt injection attack.

The special score 100 indicates that Cloudflare did not score the request.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan. You must also enable Firewall for AI.