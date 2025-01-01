cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_detected
cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_detected Boolean
Indicates whether the incoming request includes any unsafe topic category in the LLM prompt.
Equivalent to checking if the
cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_categories field is not empty.
Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan. You must also enable Firewall for AI.
