cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_detected

cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_detected Boolean

Indicates whether the incoming request includes any unsafe topic category in the LLM prompt.

Equivalent to checking if the cf.llm.prompt.unsafe_topic_categories field is not empty.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan. You must also enable Firewall for AI.

Categories:
  • Request