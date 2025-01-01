 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

cf.llm.prompt.pii_detected

cf.llm.prompt.pii_detected Boolean

Indicates whether any personally identifiable information (PII) has been detected in the LLM prompt included in the request.

Equivalent to checking if the cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories field is not empty.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan. You must also enable Firewall for AI.

Categories:
  • Request