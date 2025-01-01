cf.llm.prompt.detected
cf.llm.prompt.detected Boolean
Indicates whether Cloudflare detected an LLM prompt in the incoming request.
When a prompt is not present, the other LLM-related fields will have default values.
Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan. You must also enable Firewall for AI.
Categories:
- Request
