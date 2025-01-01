cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories
cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories Array<String>
Array of string values with the personally identifiable information (PII) categories found in the LLM prompt included in the request.
The possible values are the following:
|Category
|Description
|
CREDIT_CARD
|Credit card number
|
CRYPTO
|Crypto wallet number (currently only Bitcoin address)
|
DATE_TIME
|Absolute or relative dates or periods or times smaller than a day
|
EMAIL_ADDRESS
|Email address
|
IBAN_CODE
|International Bank Account Number (IBAN)
|
IP_ADDRESS
|Internet Protocol (IP) address
|
NRP
|A person's nationality, religious or political group
|
LOCATION
|Name of politically or geographically defined location (cities, provinces, countries, international regions, bodies of water, mountains)
|
PERSON
|Full person name
|
PHONE_NUMBER
|Telephone number
|
MEDICAL_LICENSE
|Common medical license numbers
|
URL
|Uniform Resource Locator (URL), used to locate a resource on the Internet
|
US_BANK_NUMBER
|US bank account number
|
US_DRIVER_LICENSE
|US driver license
|
US_ITIN
|US Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)
|
US_PASSPORT
|US passport number
|
US_SSN
|US Social Security Number (SSN)
|
UK_NHS
|UK NHS number
|
UK_NINO
|UK National Insurance Number
|
ES_NIF
|Spanish NIF number (personal tax ID)
|
ES_NIE
|Spanish NIE number (foreigners ID card)
|
IT_FISCAL_CODE
|Italian personal tax ID code
|
IT_DRIVER_LICENSE
|Italian driver license number
|
IT_VAT_CODE
|Italian VAT code number
|
IT_PASSPORT
|Italian passport number
|
IT_IDENTITY_CARD
|Italian identity card number
|
PL_PESEL
|Polish PESEL number
|
SG_NRIC_FIN
|National Registration Identification Card (Singapore)
|
SG_UEN
|Unique Entity Number (for entities registered in Singapore)
|
AU_ABN
|Australian Business Number (ABN)
|
AU_ACN
|Australian Company Number (ACN)
|
AU_TFN
|Australian tax file number (TFN)
|
AU_MEDICARE
|Medicare number (issued by Australian government)
|
IN_PAN
|Indian Permanent Account Number (PAN)
|
IN_AADHAAR
|Individual identity number (issued by Indian government)
|
IN_VEHICLE_REGISTRATION
|Vehicle registration number (issued by Indian government)
|
IN_VOTER
|Numeric voter ID (issued by Indian Election Commission)
|
IN_PASSPORT
|Indian Passport Number
|
FI_PERSONAL_IDENTITY_CODE
|Finnish Personal Identity Code
The categories list is based on the list of PII entities supported by Presidio. Presidio is the data protection and de-identification SDK used in Firewall for AI.
Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan. You must also enable Firewall for AI.
Example usage:
