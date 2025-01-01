cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories

Array<String>

Array of string values with the personally identifiable information (PII) categories found in the LLM prompt included in the request.

The possible values are the following:

Category Description CREDIT_CARD Credit card number CRYPTO Crypto wallet number (currently only Bitcoin address) DATE_TIME Absolute or relative dates or periods or times smaller than a day EMAIL_ADDRESS Email address IBAN_CODE International Bank Account Number (IBAN) IP_ADDRESS Internet Protocol (IP) address NRP A person's nationality, religious or political group LOCATION Name of politically or geographically defined location (cities, provinces, countries, international regions, bodies of water, mountains) PERSON Full person name PHONE_NUMBER Telephone number MEDICAL_LICENSE Common medical license numbers URL Uniform Resource Locator (URL), used to locate a resource on the Internet US_BANK_NUMBER US bank account number US_DRIVER_LICENSE US driver license US_ITIN US Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) US_PASSPORT US passport number US_SSN US Social Security Number (SSN) UK_NHS UK NHS number UK_NINO UK National Insurance Number ES_NIF Spanish NIF number (personal tax ID) ES_NIE Spanish NIE number (foreigners ID card) IT_FISCAL_CODE Italian personal tax ID code IT_DRIVER_LICENSE Italian driver license number IT_VAT_CODE Italian VAT code number IT_PASSPORT Italian passport number IT_IDENTITY_CARD Italian identity card number PL_PESEL Polish PESEL number SG_NRIC_FIN National Registration Identification Card (Singapore) SG_UEN Unique Entity Number (for entities registered in Singapore) AU_ABN Australian Business Number (ABN) AU_ACN Australian Company Number (ACN) AU_TFN Australian tax file number (TFN) AU_MEDICARE Medicare number (issued by Australian government) IN_PAN Indian Permanent Account Number (PAN) IN_AADHAAR Individual identity number (issued by Indian government) IN_VEHICLE_REGISTRATION Vehicle registration number (issued by Indian government) IN_VOTER Numeric voter ID (issued by Indian Election Commission) IN_PASSPORT Indian Passport Number FI_PERSONAL_IDENTITY_CODE Finnish Personal Identity Code

The categories list is based on the list of PII entities supported by Presidio. Presidio is the data protection and de-identification SDK used in Firewall for AI.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan. You must also enable Firewall for AI.