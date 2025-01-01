 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories

cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories Array<String>

Array of string values with the personally identifiable information (PII) categories found in the LLM prompt included in the request.

The possible values are the following:

Category Description
CREDIT_CARD Credit card number
CRYPTO Crypto wallet number (currently only Bitcoin address)
DATE_TIME Absolute or relative dates or periods or times smaller than a day
EMAIL_ADDRESS Email address
IBAN_CODE International Bank Account Number (IBAN)
IP_ADDRESS Internet Protocol (IP) address
NRP A person's nationality, religious or political group
LOCATION Name of politically or geographically defined location (cities, provinces, countries, international regions, bodies of water, mountains)
PERSON Full person name
PHONE_NUMBER Telephone number
MEDICAL_LICENSE Common medical license numbers
URL Uniform Resource Locator (URL), used to locate a resource on the Internet
US_BANK_NUMBER US bank account number
US_DRIVER_LICENSE US driver license
US_ITIN US Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)
US_PASSPORT US passport number
US_SSN US Social Security Number (SSN)
UK_NHS UK NHS number
UK_NINO UK National Insurance Number
ES_NIF Spanish NIF number (personal tax ID)
ES_NIE Spanish NIE number (foreigners ID card)
IT_FISCAL_CODE Italian personal tax ID code
IT_DRIVER_LICENSE Italian driver license number
IT_VAT_CODE Italian VAT code number
IT_PASSPORT Italian passport number
IT_IDENTITY_CARD Italian identity card number
PL_PESEL Polish PESEL number
SG_NRIC_FIN National Registration Identification Card (Singapore)
SG_UEN Unique Entity Number (for entities registered in Singapore)
AU_ABN Australian Business Number (ABN)
AU_ACN Australian Company Number (ACN)
AU_TFN Australian tax file number (TFN)
AU_MEDICARE Medicare number (issued by Australian government)
IN_PAN Indian Permanent Account Number (PAN)
IN_AADHAAR Individual identity number (issued by Indian government)
IN_VEHICLE_REGISTRATION Vehicle registration number (issued by Indian government)
IN_VOTER Numeric voter ID (issued by Indian Election Commission)
IN_PASSPORT Indian Passport Number
FI_PERSONAL_IDENTITY_CODE Finnish Personal Identity Code

The categories list is based on the list of PII entities supported by Presidio. Presidio is the data protection and de-identification SDK used in Firewall for AI.

Requires a Cloudflare Enterprise plan. You must also enable Firewall for AI.

Example usage:

# Matches requests where PII categorized as "EMAIL_ADDRESS" or "IBAN_CODE" was detected:
(cf.llm.prompt.pii_detected and any(cf.llm.prompt.pii_categories[*] in {"EMAIL_ADDRESS" "IBAN_CODE"}))
Categories:
  • Request