Create Custom Firewall rules via API

Invoke the View ruleset External link icon Open external link method to obtain the list of rules already present in the http_request_firewall_custom phase entry point ruleset. If the entry point ruleset does not exist, proceed to step 2, since adding a rule to the entry point ruleset will create the ruleset if it does not exist.

Invoke the Update ruleset External link icon Open external link method to update the list of rules in the phase entry point ruleset with a new rule. You must include the rule ID of all the rules you wish to keep in the ruleset (all other fields are optional).