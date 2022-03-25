Add rules to phase entry point rulesets

A phase entry point ruleset contains an ordered list of rules that run in that phase. A rule in an entry point ruleset can execute a different ruleset. You can have entry point rulesets for each phase at the account level and at the zone level.
To add one or more rules to a phase entry point ruleset, use the Update ruleset operation of the Rulesets API. When you add a rule to an entry point ruleset, the entry point ruleset is created automatically if it does not exist. This API method requires that you include in the request all rules you want to keep in the ruleset, or else they will be removed.
If you are adding a single rule to a ruleset, consider using the Add rule to ruleset API operation instead. In this case, the request only includes the definition of the new rule.Example: Set the rules of a phase entry point ruleset at the zone level
The following example sets the rules of a phase entry point ruleset at the zone level for the http_request_firewall_managed phase using the Update ruleset API operation.