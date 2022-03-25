Cloudflare Docs
Ruleset-Engine
Cloudflare Docs
Ruleset Engine
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Ruleset Engine on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Work with custom rulesets

Use the following workflow to deploy a custom ruleset at the account level:

  1. Create a custom ruleset .
  2. Add rules to your custom ruleset .
  3. Add a rule to an account-level phase entry point ruleset that executes the custom ruleset .

You must create a rule with execute action in an entry point ruleset to execute the custom ruleset (step 3 in the previous procedure). If you skip this step, the rules of the custom ruleset will not run.

Change the behavior of a custom ruleset

To modify custom ruleset behavior, Cloudflare recommends creating a new custom ruleset or editing the custom ruleset instead of using overrides.