Work with custom rulesets

Use the following workflow to deploy a custom ruleset at the account level:

You must create a rule with execute action in an entry point ruleset to execute the custom ruleset (step 3 in the previous procedure). If you skip this step, the rules of the custom ruleset will not run. Custom rulesets are currently only supported by the Cloudflare WAF .

​​ Change the behavior of a custom ruleset

To modify custom ruleset behavior, Cloudflare recommends creating a new custom ruleset or editing the custom ruleset instead of using overrides.