Work with custom rulesets
Use the following workflow to deploy a custom ruleset at the account level:
- Create a custom ruleset .
- Add rules to your custom ruleset .
- Add a rule to an account-level phase entry point ruleset that executes the custom ruleset .
You must create a rule with
execute action in an entry point ruleset to execute the custom ruleset (step 3 in the previous procedure). If you skip this step, the rules of the custom ruleset will not run.
Change the behavior of a custom ruleset
To modify custom ruleset behavior, Cloudflare recommends creating a new custom ruleset or editing the custom ruleset instead of using overrides.